Release Train Engineer
2023-05-03
Ikano Bank's Digital organization is on an exciting transformation journey to advance our solutions, ways of working and mindsets. It is our vision to establish user friendly digital capabilities for the many people by unlocking the full potential of our co-workers and partners. As our Release Train Engineer, you will be in the center of that effort and lead the organization towards the vision!
You will be part of Ikano Bank, where we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity, and long-term focus. A unique chance for greater responsibility and future opportunities. Let's achieve great things together. Sounds interesting? Keep reading on!
Let's make a difference in finance for the many people
The RTE's major responsibilities are to facilitate the Agile Release Train (ART) events, processes and assist the teams in delivering value. The RTE will have a solid grasp of how to scale Lean and Agile practices and understand the unique opportunities and challenges associated with facilitating and continuously aligning a large development program.
As RTE you will be part of the ART Leadership team consisting of Lead PO, Lead Architect and Domain Engineering Lead. Among that you will operate across the full spectrum of stakeholders such as Scrum team members, DevOps teams, Product Managers, Business Owners, Agile leaders and Senior Management.
You will join the Delivery chapter team in Digital Delivery. In Digital Delivery we have setup several ARTs and are now looking for a new colleague!
The Delivery chapter represents the Agile Execution capability for Digital Delivery and team members work in roles such as RTE, Scrum Master, Domain Engineering Lead and Agile coaches.
Our diverse team is passioned about agile ways of working and strongly living Ikano Bank's values such as common sense and simplicity, working together, and daring to be different. Your colleagues are based in Malmö, Wiesbaden, and Nottingham.
Do you enjoy the following?
• Listening and supporting teams in problem identification and decision-making
• Creating an environment of mutual influence
• Understanding and empathizing with others
• Encouraging and supporting the development of each individual and the development of teams
• Coaching people with powerful questions rather than using authority
• Thinking beyond day-to-day activities; apply systems thinking
• Supporting the teams' commitments
• Being open and appreciating openness in others
Are you the one for Ikano Bank?
Are you an experienced Release Train Engineer holding a SAFe RTE certification?
Do you have theoretical and practical knowledge of Agile Product Development and IT technologies and practices?
Do you have excellent facilitation and leadership skills?
Are you comfortable communicating with a variety of stakeholders?
Are you able to see and think at "big picture" objectives whilst maintaining a close attention to detail?
Do you have outstanding written and verbal communications skills?
Have you experience in managing projects and programs across multiple geographical regions?
Do you thrive in a team-oriented environment, encouraging and influencing staff, colleagues, and leaders?
We want our customers, partners, and co-workers to choose us for what we stand for, what we deliver and how we deliver it. Three basic values guide our work: common sense and simplicity, working together, and daring to be different. These values should feel natural to you.
We offer you
Operating at the center of events, you will have an active role in various decision forums, represent us to external partners and create a great foundation for further development. This position is more than what meets the eye. You will get the chance to push boundaries and influence your daily work. All as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise, and growth follows.
Join us now - together we will find a better way
This position is a full-time employment with location in Malmö.
We continuously evaluate candidates and therefore close the position when needed. Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
About us
Ikano Bank offers simple and attractive savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for corporate customers. Ikano Bank has a presence in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Bank is part of Ikano Group, who is an international group of companies operating in the areas of banking, insurance, residential and retail. At Ikano, our vision is to create possibilities for better living. We do this by working together to create simple and meaningful solutions based on fair terms that bring value to our customers. Ikano Group was established in 1988 and is owned by the Kamprad family. Find out more about us on www.ikanogroup.com Ersättning
