Regional Sales Manager
2022-12-01
* Generate sales and marketing opportunities;
• Develop the strategy for your markets to hit monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets;
• Build and promote strong, long-lasting relationship with key customers;
• Communicate regularly with customers to introduce new product, new solution;
• Design and implement strategic business plans that expand the company's customer base and drive revenue generation;
• Report on sales activity and present sales, revenue and expenses records.
