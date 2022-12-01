Regional Sales Manager

Miracle International AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2022-12-01


* Generate sales and marketing opportunities;
• Develop the strategy for your markets to hit monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets;
• Build and promote strong, long-lasting relationship with key customers;
• Communicate regularly with customers to introduce new product, new solution;
• Design and implement strategic business plans that expand the company's customer base and drive revenue generation;
• Report on sales activity and present sales, revenue and expenses records.

