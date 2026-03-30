Recruiting Team Lead
Siemens Energy AB / Administratörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla administratörsjobb i Finspång
2026-03-30
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join Siemens Energy as a Recruiting Team Lead and bring your mix of leadership, recruiting expertise, and practical know-how to a role where real change happens. You'll guide a team of three recruiters, helping them navigate new ways of working while building a strong, supportive team culture. Alongside leading your team, you'll handle your own senior-level hires and work closely with hiring managers and HR colleagues to find top talent for key roles. With your eye for improving processes and making operations run smoothly, you'll strengthen our recruitment function and help it grow to meet tomorrow's challenges. This is your chance to make a direct impact on how we hire the people shaping the future of energy.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead the team in managing key priorities while actively engaging in senior recruitment efforts, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and fostering a high-performing work environment.
* Lead day-to-day operations for your recruitment team, assigning and prioritizing workloads to meet hiring demands.
* Partner with business unit leaders, HR Business Partners, and hiring managers to align recruiting strategies with business needs.
* Coach recruiters through sourcing, screening, interviewing, and offer processes, sharing best practices and providing real-time feedback.
* Track team performance against KPIs, address risks early, and drive continuous improvement across recruiting processes.
What You Bring
* Proven recruiting experience and strong leadership skills, ideally in high-volume manufacturing or skilled labour hiring.
* Experience mentoring or coaching recruiters, with the ability to inspire teams through change management initiatives.
* Strong operational acumen, enabling you to streamline processes, optimize workflows, and improve recruiting efficiency.
* Expertise in sourcing talent through networks, social media platforms such as LinkedIn, and community engagement channels.
* Advanced skills in applicant tracking systems (Avature preferred) and Microsoft Office.
* Ability to prioritize workloads, maintain confidentiality, and deliver exceptional hiring manager and candidate satisfaction.
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English.
About the Team
Our Recruiting Team in Finspång supports the hiring needs of Siemens Energy's manufacturing, engineering and operations, partnering closely with leaders, HR Business Partners, and hiring managers. The team handles high-volume recruitment across multiple job families, delivering strong candidate experiences and meeting business objectives. You'll join a group that values transparency, partnership, and accountability - and with your leadership, you'll help shape effective processes and foster collaboration that will elevate our hiring success.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
or Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "293102". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9828799