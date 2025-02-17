Recruiter to Axis Communications in Lund
We are seeking a proactive and experienced Recruiter to join one of Axis Communications HR-team. This role will support the recruitment process across EMEA, working closely with managers all over the organization! Apply today as the position needs to be filled immediately!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a recruiter you will help the HR-team responsible for EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) with recruitment processes all over the organization. You will support the process from A-Z, collaborating with managers to ensure cultural and professional fit for each role.
EMEA consists of approximately 500 employees spread across various regions and your task will be to help recruit new employees to different roles within EMEA.
In this role you will have a versatile job with the opportunity to manage multiple projects across various markets. You will be a part of an engaging and fast-pased work environment where you will be continuously challenged and given the opportunity to grow.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Conduct candidate sourcing, phone screenings, and interview coordination, ensuring the process runs smoothly.
• Support in-house recruitment efforts, including posting job advertisements and conducting initial interviews.
• Guide candidates through the recruitment journey, providing exceptional care and feedback to keep them engaged.
• Take responsibility for references and gather detailed candidate information.
• Handle a high volume of recruitment projects, ensuring quality and efficiency at all stages of the process.
• Build and maintain relationships with candidates and hiring managers, providing consistent updates and insights throughout the recruitment process.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Someone who:
• have proven experience in the recruitment process from A-Z.
• have experience in sourcing.
• can communicate unhinderedly in English.
• is proactive, with excellent communication skills and a hands-on approach.
• Strong relationship-building skills with both candidates and managers.
It is meritorious if you
• can communicate in Arabic, French, German or Spanish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Orderly
• Stable
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Axis Communications here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
