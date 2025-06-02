Receptionist
Royal Viking Hotel AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Royal Viking Hotel AB i Stockholm
Are you ready to elevate the guest experience from check-in to check-out and everything in-between? Say Yes I Can! and be a part of our dynamic world of Moment Makers.
We are currently looking for full-time and part-time receptionists to join our dynamic team here at Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Copenhagen - with start dates in June and July!
We focus on you as a person, your skills, talents, and passion - not only on your resume. Because mindset is what it's all about. And you can grow the rest with us. That's a promise!
We are in search of individuals who go beyond the resume - those with character, skills, talents, and a passion for creating memorable experiences.
Our Receptionists love the hustle and bustle of life! It's not just about check-in and check-out. It's about everything in-between
As an integral part of the team, you will work proactively to ensure guest satisfaction and the smooth running of the front office department - your tasks will include:
- Welcoming and assisting guests with check in and check out
- Bringing and collecting luggage for guests
- Providing tips and recommendations about where to go and what to do in Copenhagen
Qualifications
Experience in a guest facing position is beneficial but not essential
- An eye for detail
- Is a creative problem-solver
- Passionate about creating extraordinary service
- Ability to work as part of a team to ensure guest satisfaction
- Strong verbal communication skills and fluency in English
- Likes having fun at work Ersättning
25000 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "00313902". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Royal Viking Hotel AB
(org.nr 556068-3871), https://www.radissonhotels.com/ Arbetsplats
Radisson Hotel Group Kontakt
TA Manager
Linda Dam Jobbnummer
9368666