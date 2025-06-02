Receptionist

Royal Viking Hotel AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm
2025-06-02


Are you ready to elevate the guest experience from check-in to check-out and everything in-between? Say Yes I Can! and be a part of our dynamic world of Moment Makers.
We are currently looking for full-time and part-time receptionists to join our dynamic team here at Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Copenhagen - with start dates in June and July!
We focus on you as a person, your skills, talents, and passion - not only on your resume. Because mindset is what it's all about. And you can grow the rest with us. That's a promise!
We are in search of individuals who go beyond the resume - those with character, skills, talents, and a passion for creating memorable experiences.
Our Receptionists love the hustle and bustle of life! It's not just about check-in and check-out. It's about everything in-between
As an integral part of the team, you will work proactively to ensure guest satisfaction and the smooth running of the front office department - your tasks will include:

- Welcoming and assisting guests with check in and check out

- Bringing and collecting luggage for guests

- Providing tips and recommendations about where to go and what to do in Copenhagen

Qualifications
Experience in a guest facing position is beneficial but not essential

- An eye for detail

- Is a creative problem-solver

- Passionate about creating extraordinary service

- Ability to work as part of a team to ensure guest satisfaction

- Strong verbal communication skills and fluency in English

- Likes having fun at work

Ersättning
25000

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29
