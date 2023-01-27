Range Manager
2023-01-27
We are looking for Range Managers
In IKEA Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who love working with the IKEA range, is passionate about Home furnishing and the business we're in and enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will be important in our journey where we have decided to dare to be IKEA, optimize for relevance and have the best possible products at lowest possible price.
We are now looking for 9 Range & Product Design Managers, who are the inspirational leaders putting the product range offer in focus. You are responsible to build a complete and coordinated, relevant and commercial product range offer for the Range Area, with IKEA unique identity that enables a better life at home for the many people. Together with Range Area management team, you create preconditions to deliver better homes, better products with all five dimensions of Democratic Design and optimal IKEA value chain.
The Range Manager
Has experience in leading and working in the range and product development process and leads the creation of Range plans together with the Range Area management team, based on the IKEA Range & Communication strategy
Has the knowledge, experience and passion for home furnishing, Democratic design, style, materials, expressions and trends.
Is driven by creating the best, most affordable IKEA product range offer for an optimal IKEA value chain
Has a development mindset, and you are comfortable exploring and not having all the answers
Easily connect with people, have a collaborative and engaging way of working through creative processes and across organisations
Is a natural leader who works actively with developing yourself, your leadership and the team that you lead
Communicates and express themselves in a simple way and you're well organized and focused
The Range & Product Design Manager is crucial for the development of our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working majority of the time in the workplace is important. This is a permanent role based in Älmhult.
Application and practicalities
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading your CV in Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
Everyone is welcome to apply. Apply no later than the 6th of February.
