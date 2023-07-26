Range Manager
2023-07-26
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
We are looking for a Range Manager in Range Area Home organization!
In Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job.
We are looking for you who are excited to get to work with store and organize accessories in IKEA and all the storage activities that takes place in people's life at home. You are passionate about home furnishing and the business we're in and enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will a key player securing that we optimize for relevance and have the best possible products at lowest possible price.
We are now looking for a Range Manager to Range Area Home organization that will secure that we put the product range offer in focus. You are responsible to build a complete and coordinated, relevant and commercial product range offer for the Range Area, with IKEA unique identity that enables a better life at home for the many people. Together with your colleagues in the Range Area management team, you create preconditions to deliver better homes, better products with all five dimensions of Democratic Design and optimal IKEA value chain.
To step into this position, we believe that you have;
experience in leading and working in the range and product development process and leads the creation of Range plans together with the Range Area management team, based on the IKEA Range & Communication strategy.
knowledge, experience and passion for home furnishing, Democratic design, style, materials, expressions, and trends.
Drive to create the best, most affordable IKEA product range offer for an optimal IKEA value chain.
a development mindset, and you are comfortable exploring and not having all the answers.
the ability to easily connect with people, have a collaborative and engaging way of working through creative processes and across organizations.
You are also a natural leader who works actively with developing yourself, your leadership and the team that you lead, and you communicate and express yourself in a simple way. You are a part of the Range area Management team, and you lead the Range function with seven co-workers reporting to you.
We take pride in seeing everyone around us grow and develop, and we encourage people to experiment, test, try - and sometimes fail. If they learn along the way! We know that everything is changing more rapidly today and that we sometimes need to lead in the unknown. We throw ourselves out there to explore new possibilities and ways of doing things to make both our people and our business successful - take care of the people and they will take care of the business.
The Range Manager is crucial for the development of our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working majority of the time in the workplace is important. This is a permanent role based in Älmhult.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest August 13th 2023.
Preferred starting date is as soon as possible.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Daniel Svensson, Range Manager HFA Range, daniel.svensson9@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter, Christina Appelqvist +46-766113408 eller Tim Vogel, tim.vogel@inter.ikea.com
We welcome your application! Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551) Jobbnummer
7988435