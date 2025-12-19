Rams Engineer
2025-12-19
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a RAMS Engineer on behalf of our client.About the RoleWe are looking for an experienced RAMS Engineer to support one of our key clients in the railway domain. In this role, you will contribute throughout the full project lifecycle-from tender phase to system delivery, validation, and post-delivery analysis. You will collaborate closely with engineering, safety, validation, and customer teams to ensure that all RAM and safety requirements are fulfilled and correctly demonstrated.
This role is ideal for someone who is analytical, detail-oriented, and thrives in environments where safety, quality, and structured processes are essential.
Key Responsibilities:RAMS Responsibilities
Perform RAM and Safety Analyses during project execution.Support tender activities through RAM and safety assessments and review of customer requirement specifications.Participate in FRACAS activities after system delivery, including field data collection and reliability growth analysis.
Safety Responsibilities
Prepare technical safety reports (preliminary and final versions).Maintain and close the Hazard Log, ensuring hazards are identified, registered, and mitigated.Collect and generate evidence required for demonstrating compliance with defined Safety Integrity Levels (SIL).Contribute to defining operational scenarios, specifying safety requirements, and supporting test specification preparation.Act as point of contact towards customer safety teams and independent safety assessors (ISA).
Validation Responsibilities
Verify that both safety-related and non-safety-related requirements are fully satisfied.Validate traceability between requirements and corresponding evidence to ensure system compliance.Participate in lab and field testing, and propose additional analyses or tests when needed.Ensure all safety evidence is consistent with applicable integrity levels and correctly managed.Contribute to hazard analysis and risk evaluations.Confirm that the verification process aligns with the established Verification Plan.Prepare a comprehensive Validation Report summarizing all findings and concluding system suitability for its intended use.
Qualifications :
Engineering degree (Industrial, IT, Telecom, Electronics, or similar).
Alternatively: 10+ years of experience in RAMS within the signaling industry.
Minimum 5 years of experience in railway signaling (Interlocking, ATP, Metro, CBTC, or ERTMS is advantageous).
Solid background in RAMS and validation with knowledge of industry procedures and standards.
Fluent in English.
Experience working with major railway suppliers is highly beneficial.
Other Information :
Duration : 11/01/2026 to 11/07/2026
Application Deadline :2026-01-10
Work Model : On-sitePlease apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
