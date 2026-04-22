Radiologist opportunity in central Sweden
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-04-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Tranås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers - at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film and join us on our journey!
Are you a board-certified radiologist looking for a new challenge in a beautiful part of Sweden?
This position combines professional development with a high quality of life in a scenic region known for its lakes, forests and outdoor lifestyle.
About the hospital and department
The radiology department is part of the Diagnostic Imaging and Functional Medicine division and performs around 24,000 examinations annually. The unit is equipped with two ultrasound machines, one MRI, one CT scanner and two conventional X-ray systems (one with fluoroscopy). Both acute and planned diagnostic services are provided in modern facilities with continuously updated technology.
You will join a skilled and stable team of radiologists, radiographers, nurses and administrative staff. Staff turnover among doctors has been close to zero in recent years. The department is also preparing for a major upgrade of both premises and equipment in the near future.
Tasks and responsibilities
Broad diagnostic radiology including conventional X-ray, ultrasound and CT.
Participation in both acute and planned care.
Collaboration with other clinical specialties.
On-call duties are possible but not mandatory (primarily organised from a nearby hospital).
Requirements
Specialist certification in radiology from an EU/EEA country, recognised by EU directive 2005/36/EC.
Several years of clinical experience preferred, but not mandatory.
Skills in ultrasound and CT required; fluoroscopy and interventional procedures are a plus.
Good command of English. Willingness to learn Swedish to minimum B2/C1 level (language training provided).
Personal profile
Cooperative and a team player, while able to work independently.
Flexible and adaptable in a changing clinical environment.
Service-minded and attentive in patient interaction.
Proactive and quality-focused.
Terms and conditions
Full-time, Monday-Friday, daytime hours.
Competitive salary
Permanent employment in the Swedish public healthcare system.
Relocation package and intensive Swedish language training included.
Why this location?
The hospital is located in the heart of Hälsingland, a region offering a unique combination of professional challenges and an exceptional quality of life. Here you will find affordable housing, short commutes, and endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, and fishing - all within reach of a modern healthcare environment.
Application process
Please send a complete application including:
CV and cover letter
Diplomas and specialist certificate
Employment references
Information on your availability to start language training and relocation
EU/EEA candidates only. Swedish medical license and specialist recognition from the National Board of Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen) are required before independent practice. Support will be provided throughout this process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Konsultchef
Per Eklund per@dignusmedical.se +46732034783 Jobbnummer
9869218