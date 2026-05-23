German Speaking Program Manager
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Incluso is looking for a German Speaking Program Manager to join DFSI-IDTM in Stockholm as soon as possible!
This is a full-time, permanent intermediate-level position at DFSI-IDTM with a six-month trial employment period. We are seeking candidates with a few years of relevant professional experience who are ready to take ownership, work independently, and contribute to a collaborative international team.
About DFSI-IDTM
Drug Free Sport International / International Doping Tests & Management (DFSI-IDTM) is a global leader and innovator in sport anti-doping and substance-of-abuse testing administration, health education, and customized compliance solutions. DFSI-IDTM serves sport organizations, private-sector entities, and municipalities worldwide. You can read more here:www.idtm.sewww.drugfreesport.com
Position Focus: Program Manager
As a Program Manager, you will play a key role in supporting DFSI-IDTM's mission to promote fairness in sport and protect the health and safety of athletes. This is a dynamic, hands-on role suited for an intermediate-level professional who thrives in a fast-paced, service-driven environment.
You will be responsible for planning, managing, and executing doping control programs in close collaboration with international clients, DCOs/BCOs, and partner laboratories. The role requires a high level of ownership, attention to detail, and the ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously.
Occasionally, the role may also involve performing DCO field duties.
This position is based at our Stockholm office.
Summary of Qualifications
We are looking for an analytical, well-organized, and self-driven professional with strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset. You demonstrate integrity in your work and build trusted relationships with clients and colleagues alike.
Key qualifications include:
A few years of relevant professional experience in program management, project coordination, or a similar field
Strong project management and communication skills
Fluency in written and spoken English and German
Ability to manage multiple priorities in a time-sensitive environment
Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook and Excel
High ethical standards and sound interpersonal judgment
Academic credentials are considered an advantage
Willingness to participate in a rotational weekend on-call hotline service
Swedish is a plus, but not required
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Program Management & Client Service
Deliver high-quality service to clients, including:
Customer support
Client satisfaction follow-up
Strategic test coordination
Build and maintain strong, professional relationships with colleagues, DCOs, and laboratories
Apply quality principles to daily work and support continuous improvement through the Quality Management System (QMS)
Anti-Doping Program Administration
Coordinate and administer anti-doping testing programs
Plan and register key elements of client testing strategies
Ensure compliance, quality control, and accurate reporting
Complete testing activities within required timelines and standards
Identify opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce costs
Collaborate with the Network Team to support DCO training, development, and certification
Additional Responsibilities
Report discrepancies or operational concerns to the Director
Provide coverage for colleagues during absences
Support special projects and other ad hoc tasks
Participate in the rotational weekend on-call hotline service to support urgent operational needs
German Focus
Professional or cultural experience from German-speaking markets, particularly Germany, is considered a strong advantage. Experience working in German business environments and understanding German professional culture is highly valued. The role also requires a willingness and ability to travel regularly to Germany as part of client support and operational responsibilities.
Additional Information
This is a full-time and permanent position at DFSI-IDTM with a six-month trial employment period.
The position is to be filled as soon as possible, and applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English to Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso, via the link below.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9924875