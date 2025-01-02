Radio SW OPO (759257)
2025-01-02
Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, and more than 40 percent of the world's mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business and society, Ericsson is working towards the Networked Society: a world connected in real time that will open opportunities to create freedom, transform society and drive solutions to some of our planet's greatest challenges.
Grow with us
Radio SW strives to be the most competitive Radio Network R&D unit in the industry. We develop and maintain competitive, high-quality Radio products which give our customers solutions securing future growth. We currently develop LTE, WCDMA and GSM, as well as 5G Network solutions to operators all over the world.
About this opportunity
Radio Application SW in Product Engineering Unit Radio Software strives to be the most driven Radio Network R&D unit in the industry. With high energy and engagement, we are now searching for an OPO (Operative Product Owner), who is looking for new challenges and wants to be part of Application SW working with multi-standard Radio products, to strengthen our organization.
We have a high focus on our Radio SW architecture, our development flow and our SW quality. By evolving the agile and lean way of working and by involving individuals and leaders on all levels, we continuously challenge everything we do to seek and drive improvements. We emphasize teamwork, communication, and co-operation, which is why we seek strong and passionate team players to contribute to our teams' successes.
We are now looking for a new OPO to be part of our Application SW (ASW) OPO function which is the owner of the ASW backlog and thus has the governance responsibility of the global ASW to make sure that we always have an updated and prioritized backlog. We expect you to be willing to step forward - taking responsibility and actively driving solutions to issues as well as taking part in all aspects of the OPO role. We also expect you to live by Ericsson core values; professionalism, respect, perseverance and integrity.
We work in an agile set up to develop and maintain competitive, high-quality Radio products which give our customers solutions securing future growth. We develop 5G, LTE, WCDMA, GSM Network solutions to operators all over the world. Kista is our base, but the world is our arena meaning a multisite organization with activities also in Ottawa, Zagreb, Beijing, Nanjing, Chengdu and Lund.
What you will do
As an OPO you will be responsible for clarification and translation of our Main Requirements, and you will be part of breaking down the requirement together with our teams. You will be refining and prioritizing the backlog and making sure that the teams fully understand the value to be delivered. You will work closely with our Area Product Owner, Strategic Product Manager, project managers, test managers and other support roles.
You will bring:
• Education: B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar
• 3 years of experience in product development with a good understanding of systemization, design and verification
• Hands on experience in coding C++ or similar with Radio SW experience
• Willingness to communicate, share information and help others.
• Strong leadership skills in line with Ericsson core values
• Passion in identifying new ways of working (lean, agile & beyond), organizing, and driving R&D efficiency.
• Appreciation for teamwork, a genuine interest in people and good communication skills
• Ability to work across organizational boundaries.
• A large degree of flexibility and willingness to take on different tasks.
• Business and customer focus with high accountability to deliver results.
Join our Team
It is a further merit to have:
• Any experiences or certification as a Scrum Master, Product Owner or Project Leader
• Basic understanding of Radio SW/HW
• Interest in working with Radio Products and Radio
• Interest in Software system design, Architecture principles
In addition you are:
• Genuinely interested in product development and specifically in SW development as part of the whole.
• Interested in and want to be a part of driving the Radio Application SW planning and development to secure our product deliveries.
• Good at listening to, communicating and cooperating with other people and teams.
• Open minded, like to share your knowledge and are a true team-player.
• Eager to work cross site and cross functionally.
• Able and interested in taking responsibility and ownership.
• Genuinely interested in adapting and improving our ways of working
• Creative and have an aptitude to think "out of the box".
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
