Radio Board Architect
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-03-20
About this opportunity:
Join the dynamic and innovative environment at Ericsson, where we embody collaboration, innovation, and empowerment.
Ericsson is looking for a talented Radio Board Architect to join our proficient team. Are you ready to take on new challenges and lead the technology behind board design in cutting-edge radio platform products?
What you will do:
• Involve in early phase activities, analyze requirements to provide board design proposals that are aligned and cover the whole product family
• Propose digital & mixed signal design (memory selection, ASIC port mapping, frequency generation, PCB stack up, FW/SW impact etc.) solution and drive floor plan
• Analyze Link budget for high-speed links (JESD, C1/C2, ethernet etc.)
• Drive continuous improvements from radio HW to ASIC IP, bring radio product adaption feedback to ASIC design project
• Lead board design and realization on radio platform product with scalability and flexibility, particularly introduction of new ASICs firstly to radio platform products
• Drive and review design decisions on board architecture and implementation. Ensure board design implementation following requirements, highlight if design and requirements don't converge
• Collaborate with radio RF tech area to make sure the board control topology meets UL, DL platform requirements
• Keep track of status for relevant pre-dev and drive K-Gap solution with Chief Engineer
• Follow up production issues and return rate analysis
• Support E2E integration activities and task forces
• Discuss with Sourcing/CE/Suppliers for component roadmap and selection
• Teach, coach, and mentor colleagues on the different aspects of the domain
• Stay updated on key industry trends, academic research, and technology development in the domain and disseminate acquired knowledge across the organization
• Build and maintain a professional and international network of peer technology authorities within and outside Ericsson
The skills you bring:
• Graduated with a minimum of M.SC. or equivalent in electrical engineering or physics
• 15+ years' experience in radio hardware design, implementation, and verification
• 10+ years' technical leading experience in radio hardware design projects
• Extensive expertise across different domains, including digital, mixed signal, analog.
• Abundant experience with layout and schematic tool (e.g. Cadence) and are still using them today
• Excellent knowledge of high-speed serial interfaces (JESD, C1/C2, ethernet etc.) design and verification
• Good knowledge of board-level power and grounding layout strategies and implementation for multilayer mixed digital/analog /RF designs
• Experience with SI/PI and simulation tools (e.g Mentor, Ansys, SiSoft)
• Good understanding of both baseband and radio systems
• Excellent communication and leadership skills
Ability to excel in a fast-paced diverse team environment
