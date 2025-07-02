R&D Team Lead
ABB AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2025-07-02
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
R&D Department Lead
Your role and responsibilities
In this role as R&D Team Lead of Powertrain & Digitalization, you will have the opportunity to lead a team of scientists and support them in achieving the agreed R&D targets. Each day, you will coach and develop the team. You will also showcase your expertise by helping in managing technologies, platforms, and Intellectual Property.
The work model for the role is onsite at ABB Corporate Research in Västerås, Sweden.
This role is contributing to the global R&D function to ensure ABB's technology leadership now and in the future. Main stakeholders are business R&D receivers within Motion and Process automation business areas.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Leading a team of 15 colleagues while driving a culture of innovation across the team and the wider department, encouraging creative thinking and continuous improvement.
Ensuring timely and high-quality delivery of research projects that align with strategic goals.
Drive talent development through coaching, feedback, and career planning.
Cultivate strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders-such as customers, partners, and academic institutions-to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.
Representing ABB R&D in scientific and technical communities, both within and outside the organization, to enhance visibility and cooperation.
Qualifications for the role
A PhD or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Control Engineering, or a related scientific or engineering discipline, combined with several years of hands-on experience in applied research and technology development.
Previous experience in a leadership role - either as a manager or project lead - is highly valued.
Preferably, a few years of experience working on projects involving electrical machines and/or drives.
Full professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
What's in it for you?
We give you the space to lead, the support to grow, and the chance to make a difference. Whether you're solving problems, building something new, or helping others succeed, your impact is real. You'll be part of a team that values your voice and celebrates your progress.
More about us
At Corporate Research we lead innovation within ABB and are committed to solving societal challenges by supporting the green energy transition and creating a better world for future generations. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, universities and our four business areas (Electrification, Process Automation, Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation).
Recruiting Manager Magnus Backman, +46 705 32 31 16, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 724 61 23 43.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is August 10. Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Forskargränd 7 (visa karta
)
722 26 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Forskargränd 7 Jobbnummer
9414487