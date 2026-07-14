R&D Quality Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2026-07-14
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
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The opportunity
As an R&D Quality Engineer, you will ensure quality excellence across New Product Introduction (NPI) projects and enhancements to the active product portfolio. Reporting to the TC Quality Manager, you will partner closely with engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and certification teams to ensure products are designed, validated, and released in full compliance with internal processes and external standards.
This role is ideal for a hands‐on quality professional with engineering mindset who thrives in a fast‐paced, collaborative, and international R&D environment. Responsible for ensuring compliance with applicable external and internal regulations, procedures and guidelines.
How You'll Make an Impact
Lead quality execution across NPI projects, from concept and feasibility through product qualification, certification, and release, ensuring milestones, deliverables, verification, and validation requirements are met.
Integrate quality requirements into project planning, ensuring quality objectives are clearly defined, understood, and embedded throughout all development phases for new and existing products.
Drive proactive quality risk management, facilitating DFMEA, PFMEA, Design for Manufacturability (DFM), Design for Assembly (DFA), and reliability assessments; define critical‐to‐quality (CTQ) characteristics and support development of Quality Control Plans.
Support and coordinate internal and external audits, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, ensuring audit readiness, tracking findings, and driving timely closure of corrective actions.
Lead Root Cause Analyses (RCA) related to NPI issues, problem reports, and design changes, implementing effective corrective and preventive actions (CAPA).
Monitor project quality performance, identify gaps in quality planning or execution, capture lessons learned, and proactively recommend improvements to strengthen future projects and processes.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or relevant work experience from related field.
Understanding of Quality Management Systems and structured NPI frameworks (e.g., Stage‐Gate, APQP).
Knowledge regarding FMEA, DFM/DFA, PPAP, RCA, and other core quality tools.
Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt preferred.
Proven ability to collaborate effectively with cross‐functional and international teams.
Proactive, analytical, and solution‐oriented mindset with a passion for continuous improvement.
Ability to travel internationally is expected in the role.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Mauricio Aristizabal, mauricio.aristizabal@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Julia Wiklund, julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Sweden, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10002025