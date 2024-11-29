R&D Project Managers - Transformers
2024-11-29
The opportunity
For our research and development team at Transformers we are looking for two R&D Project Managers, to lead development projects for power transformers, HVDC converter transformers and shunt reactors. This role will work in close cooperation with experts in different transformer technology fields as well as with transformer design and manufacturing specialists.
Working in R&D will give you the possibilities to use your creativity to solve a wide spectrum of challenges. You will have exciting and varied work in front of you where you will get a broad network internally and externally.
Are you a Project Manager with proven experience in a relevant field? Please send in your application as we are interested to know more about you and what you can contribute with!
How you 'll make an impact
Leads product development efforts utilizing suitable processes and tools. Accountable for delivery on time and with quality, technical excellence, and process effectiveness of product development activities. Owning, planning, and maintaining the projects.
Proactively coordinates with cross discipline team members to make sure that all parties are on track with project requirements, deadlines, and schedules.
Prepares status reports by gathering, analyzing, and summarizing relevant information.
Establishes effective project communication plans and ensures their execution as well as facilitates change requests to ensure that all parties are informed of the impacts on schedule and budget.
Coordinates the development of documents needed to enable successful implementation and turnover of the process or system to design and manufacturing.
Conducts post project evaluation and identifies successful and unsuccessful project elements. Shares lessons learned and contributes to improved ways of working.
Developing, managing and expanding relationships with stakeholders, internal functions, Hitachi Energy Research Centers and external relevant parties (e.g. customers, universities). Providing proposals for possible partnerships.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a university degree in a relevant area, such as project management, electrical, mechanical, industrial engineering or similar.
Proven experience with project management tools and models.
Line or project management skills are desired and experience in power Transformers is an advantage.
Knowledge of manufacturing and product development is crucial.
You communicate well, have a structured way of working and have a strong will to drive and implement improvements and change transformations.
Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas. Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed.
Fluency in English, written and spoken alike, is a requirement.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Karolina Czechowski, karolina.czechowski@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
