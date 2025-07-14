R&D Manager
R&D Manager - Leading Marine Technology for Ballast Water Systems
Do you want to make a difference in the world? We do. A leading technology company and a global water solutions provider have developed an advanced ballast water treatment system designed to prevent the spread of invasive species between marine ecosystems. Since its launch in 2006, the product has established a strong market position, selling to shipowners and shipyards worldwide. The market is fast-paced and driven by strict environmental regulations. We are now seeking an R&D Manager who wants to contribute to a sustainable future.
About the role As R&D Manager, you will lead the technical development of ballast water treatment systems and related technologies. You will be responsible for and inspire a talented, dedicated, and highly skilled team, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.
Your leadership will ensure a self-reliant team and close collaboration across functions to achieve strategic objectives. You will set and drive departmental goals and initiatives.
As part of the management team, you will stay informed about industry trends and regulatory requirements, and lead strategic initiatives to maintain and strengthen our market-leading position-both commercially and as thought leaders in ballast water management systems.
Join us in shaping the future of maritime technology!
Key responsibilities:
Lead and develop the R&D team working on ballast water treatment technologies.
Inspire and mentor team members, fostering a culture of empowerment, innovation, and ongoing development.
Ensure compliance of systems with applicable standards and regulations (IMO, USCG, classification societies, ISO, and internal standards).
Collaborate with international cross-functional teams and external stakeholders.
Keep up-to-date with industry trends, technological advances, and regulatory changes.
Drive strategic initiatives aligned with company goals.
Participate in the company's management team.
Who are you? You possess strong leadership skills, business understanding, and a passion for technology and its potential to create positive change. You are analytical, process-oriented, and experienced in leadership roles. You delegate tasks effectively, share knowledge freely, and seek help when needed. You value collaboration, have excellent communication skills, and excel at building and maintaining relationships with other departments and external partners.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
A Master's degree in marine engineering, environmental science, or a related field.
At least 5 years of proven management and team leadership experience.
Experience from R&D, preferably within the maritime or environmental sectors.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Knowledge of ballast water treatment technologies and regulations is a plus.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both verbal and written.
Location: Stockholm, with an estimated 30-40 travel days per year.
What's in it for you? You will have a challenging role in an open, friendly environment where you can contribute to a better marine environment. You will be part of a motivated team that values development and collaboration. The position involves international interaction within the organization, as well as with suppliers, authorities, and interest groups.
The product is marketed and sold globally by the company, and you will operate within an international organization with many internal and external contacts.
