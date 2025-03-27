R&D Engineer
2025-03-27
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernised our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Using innovative solutions, Vattenfall R&D has group-wide responsibility for conducting business driven technical development that supports the company's strategic focus areas. We are now looking for an R&D Engineer.
Job Description
As an R&D Engineer here you will be a part of a highly qualified team of 15 engineers that perform development projects with strategic value for Vattenfall's business. Competence areas include energy system modelling and optimisation, electrification and decarbonisation of industries and fossil free solutions for heat generation. The team members are located in Solna.
The team is a collaborative group of individuals with a diverse range of knowledge and skills in energy engineering, who work closely together to solve problems and develop innovative solutions. We value creativity and encourage new ideas to drive sustainable growth and stay ahead of the competition.
In addition to being knowledgeable, the team supports and encourages each other's personal and professional growth. We prioritise creating an environment where everyone feels comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas.
Moreover, the team leads development projects and explores new technologies and trends in the energy industry to remain at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions.
Qualifications
M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering, Sustainable Energy Engineering or a related field
Minimum of five years of relevant working experience
Technical background in energy system modelling/optimisation, district heating, process engineering or similar field
Basic understanding of project management principles
Interest in renewable energy systems and energy markets
Experience in communication and presentation
Proficient written and verbal communication skills in English
Knowledge of the following is merited:
Knowledge/education in economics
Programming experience in Python for data analysis, visualisation, and optimisation
To be successful in this role you need to have a positive mindset and a high degree of self-motivation. You have a flexible, yet solution-oriented approach to work that shows initiative and pragmatism. You possess good interpersonal skills and can communicate complex technical topics in a clear and constructive manner. You have strong technical and analytical abilities with an innovative mindset and the courage to act on your conviction. While you should be able to work autonomously, collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the team will also be essential.
Additional information
Location: Solna, Sweden.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Katarina Sennerfeldt, katarina.sennerfeldt@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process please contact recruiter Catalina Roa Rodriguez, 070-00 26 802.
We look forward to receiving your application, including your CV no later than 10th April 2025. We do not accept applications through email due to GDPR.
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Shahriar Badiei, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Anders Bohlin. You can reach them via 08-739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information
