About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an R&D Engineer to join a technology-driven organization in an industrial research and development setting. You will work in an innovation-focused environment where independent problem-solving and technical contributions are central, and where your expertise helps turn challenges into robust, well-founded solutions.
Job DescriptionContribute to innovation and technology development initiatives by proposing and implementing new solutions
Independently solve complex technical and industrial problems
Carry out engineering activities within research and development projects
Identify technical issues, perform analyses, and support solution development
Apply established R&D processes, tools, and methodologies
Support technical documentation and reporting
Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders when needed
Share knowledge and contribute to technical discussions within your competence area
RequirementsTechnical and scientific expertise within R&D
Experience with innovation and technology development
Understanding of the R&D context and its business impact
Experience working in R&D projects, including processes and tools
Strong communication skills
Awareness of risk management and intellectual property considerations
Nice to haveExperience mentoring or supporting junior colleagues
Application
