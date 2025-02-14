R&D Engineer - Analog Electronics Hardware Design
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
The opportunity
Do you have a deep interest in technology and would like to join a multinational organization with lots of development opportunities? Join Hitachi Energy as a R&D Engineer with focus on Analog Electronics Hardware Design and work in a team which is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies bring cleaner energy to more people. Take a leap in your career and seize this opportunity!
In this role you will be part of MACH Products, in Ludvika. The MACH Control & Protection Platform R&D department is a part of HVDC, Hitachi Energy and is responsible for the development of state-of-the-art control system platform for HVDC and FACTS applications. The MACH C&P department in Ludvika has around 70 employees, focusing mainly on Hardware and Software design working in close collaboration with the global MACH C&P organization.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used, among other things, to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems.
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for the development and maintenance of valve electronics products which constitute the hearth of a HVDC - High Voltage Direct Current system
The work requires deep understanding of analog and/or power electronics both theoretical as well as practical tasks. Requirement management, development of design specifications and documentation are part of the work tasks as well
You will have the responsibility to create robust designs within the cost and time limits with a product lifecycle management perspective
We work in a modern environment where both rapid prototyping and productification takes place. To our help we have tools and labs for the complete electronic hardware development cycle, from early prototype testing to final system verification. You will have the responsibility of your design in all these steps
You will be living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You have already obtained a wide knowledge within the area from a university education preferably in electrical engineering and/or power electronics fields, Master's or higher degree is a plus
You have 8+ years' experience on developing analog/power electronics hardware, you have 5+ years of experience with industry standard schematic capture and PCB layout tools
You have proven experience on discrete analog electronics design, e.g. transistor level design of analog front end/output stages, amplifiers, comparators, converters and gate drivers; experience on simulation and measurement techniques with proven experience in making correlation between the theoretical and practical domains; theoretical knowledge and practical experience on EMI, EMC, grounding and low noise analog electronics design on board level
Proficiency in board bring-up and debugging skills; Experience with lab equipment and test setups for analog signal measurements; Experience on product/system verification and environmental testing
Proven understanding and real-world application of DFx (DFM, DFA and DFT); Practical knowledge in manufacturing of PCBs and PCBAs; Experience on engineering best practices related to analog/power electronics design, test, and integration
Ability to prepare well organized documentation for designs, verification/production tests and manufacturing
Knowledge of electronic hardware development life cycle and obsolescence management; Experience on working with multi-functional hardware, software, and system architecture teams
Ability to write test software for hardware verification is a plus; Experience with PLM tools is a plus; Experience from reliability analysis such as MTBF, FMEA and FTA is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today. We are looking for more than one employee.
Recruiting Manager Naman Raval, naman.raval@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Agata Koper, agata.koper@hitachienergy.com
