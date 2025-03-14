Quantitative Researcher - Wholesale Energy Markets
2025-03-14
What We Do Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Quantitative Researcher.
About The Role: As a Quantitative Researcher, you will collaborate with a team to design and develop trading execution algorithms for the energy markets. You will contribute to our strategic bidding and risk management in short-term energy markets like day-ahead or intraday auctions, helping prevent imbalances and optimizing our energy allocation. This includes placing orders in the intraday continuous market. You will also perform quantitative analyses on large datasets, guide the integration of new data sources into our strategies, and ensure our solutions align with regulatory standards.
You will be part of our Trading domain, working alongside market experts, data scientists, engineers, and developers. Your collaboration with stakeholders both within and outside of Trading will play a key role in Flower's expansion.
What You'll Do:
Work with a team to design and develop trading execution algorithms for the energy markets.
Leverage quantitative methods and data science techniques to conduct energy market analyses.
Analyze large datasets and real-time market data.
Integrate risk management principles into your solutions.
Ensure compliance with regulatory standards in the energy trading sector.
Stay up to date on market trends, new regulations, and emerging technologies in the energy trading sector.
Who You Are:
Ideally, you have 3+ years of experience designing and building algorithmic trading models in the energy or financial sector, but we value strong quantitative skills and a willingness to learn.
Experience developing algorithmic trading strategies such as market making, arbitrage, hedging, or momentum trading.
Ability to work with and analyze large and real-time datasets.
Strong statistical mindset with experience applying probability and statistics to optimize algorithms.
Experience in risk management and integrating risk into algorithmic strategies.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a proactive, impact-driven mindset.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Experience solving optimization problems is a plus.
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Squad Head, Data Scientists and our CEO.
We look forward to hearing from you!
