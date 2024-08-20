Quality Piping Inspector
2024-08-20
Responsibilities for welding supervisor
• Provide leadership, direction, and training for employees in assigned work centers
• Anticipate, analyze, and diagnose production problems to coordinate corrective actions
• Maintain conformance with Company work rules and policies and deliver discipline when necessary
• Lead and/or support the implementation of improved manufacturing processes using Lean methodology and tools
• Approve weekly employee payroll hours and appraise performance
• Supervision / Leadership - Provide direct and indirect supervision and leadership to any or all of the departments in Shop Services
• Communications - Develop a good relationship with maintenance supervision, maintenance schedulers, and maintenance planners to promote timely and clear communications regarding equipment issues
• Employee Development & Training - Develop and accurately and objectively evaluate apprentices
• Cost - Effectively control cost by reviewing spending reports, effectively scheduling OT to cover openings or man scheduled jobs
• Trains other associates as lead or senior employee or trainer
Qualifications for welding supervisor
• The ability to communicate effectively with others, both in written and oral form
• Previous supervisory and welding experience preferred
• Good written and verbal communication skills, basic computer skills
• Specialized courses or training in supervisory and administrative subjects is desired
• Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree, Post Graduate Diploma, Professional Degree, Business Studies/Administration/Management, Marketing or equivalent
• Preferable 1-3 year(s) of working experience in the related field is required for this position
• Must be able to work for prolonged periods in a confined space
• Must pass Cape Canaveral and Vandenberg Air Force background check
• A Bachelor's or Associate's Degree Three (3) years of experience in industrial automation, with a focus on Robotic and PLC systems, communications architecture, and integration of robotics and databases
• Minimum of 5 years related work experience with demonstrated leadership ability
• Ability to proficiently operate a variety of computer software to share, retrieve and research business information and data
• Ability to write and present diverse ideas in a logical and concise manner at all levels of the organization Så ansöker du
