Quality Inspector (f/m/x)
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskinoperatörsjobb (kemisk/teknisk) / Lund Visa alla maskinoperatörsjobb (kemisk/teknisk) i Lund
2025-02-17
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval in Lund is looking for Quality Inspector
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build careers too
About the role
With this position you would be a part of the Quality Inspection and Quality Control team within the Quality department in Lund, Sweden working as a Quality Inspector, performing, and documenting inspections in accordance with pressure vessel codes such as ASME III, ASME VIII, PED 2014/68/EU and other requirements working closely with all Alfa Laval functions and departments.
You will be an important representative of Alfa Laval meeting suppliers, customers, and authorities where a good command of English and Swedish is essential.
The quality department's overall task is to secure that production follows requirements, rules, and regulations, which can be internal (Alfa Laval) or external (customer or regulatory authority). You are important in our improvements to avoid quality issues and to gain our customers confidence.
Your main tasks will be:
• Secure that manufactured products are in accordance with the specified requirements and
specifications
• Publish reports and certificates confirming verification of quality control activities
• Perform reviews of material certificates and manufacturing reports
• Coordinate and handle nonconformities
• Support, participate and lead in inspections and audits
Who you are
We believe you are confident in making decisions and acting on them. You have a sound level of integrity, are self-motivated. You understand the balance between assignments, you are solution focused and prepared to go the extra mile and are motivated by and drive improvements.
What you know
• You have a relevant higher technical education degree
• Understanding and capability of interpreting international standards and regulations
• Fluency in English and Swedish (verbal and written)
• Experience from multicultural, high performance manufacturing companies is a merit
• Experience from reviewing technical documentation and certificates, paint reports, chemical
and mechanical requirements and drawings is an advantage
What's in It for You
We offer you a chance to be a leading part of a growing company in a department with high ambitions. The environment is recognized by a friendly climate and as part of the Quality
Inspection and Quality Control team you are an integrated part in the whole production process.
Join us, and you will have the opportunity to:
• Be a key player in a transformative industry.
• Work in a dynamic and innovative environment.
• Grow professionally and personally with a global leader in clean energy solutions.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1bca1fea2ed3f902". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9171334