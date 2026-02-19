Quality Engineer
Quality Engineer
As Quality Manager, you will support our customers, external as well as internal, for all project quality related issues in an excellent way, being the Voice of the Customer inside the Aptiv Organization to spread the Customers wishes and support NPS investigations upon request.
YOUR ROLE
Be an easy to reach Aptiv contact for all quality related issues at customer plants.
Be the Voice of the Customer inside the Aptiv Organization to spread the Customers wishes and support NPS investigations upon request.
Initiate actions to prevent the occurrence of any non-conformity relating to product, process or system.
Support or when appropriate lead the manufacturing plants in APQP (Advanced Quality Planning).
Understand APQP content and follow up, together with PM and Plant quality, identified risks.
Support R@R process.
Assure PPAP (Production Part Approval Process) / PSW (part Submission Warrant) validation according customer needs & timing.
Perform PDP reporting and follow up relevant KPI 's.
Verify and contribute to a full implementation of Customer Specific Requirements in the development phase (Flow 4).
Follow up material related issues in prototype assembly. Reports improvements opportunities activities.
Lead implementation of running changes (Flow 5) and assure compliance with customer procedures.
Support workshops to improve/change design activities.
Support warranty activities and prevention campaigns.
Establish and maintain access to customer portals and systems.
Establish and maintain access to Aptiv portals, SharePoint and other relevant systems.
YOUR BACKGROUND
Key skills and competencies for succeeding in this role are:
Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or similar is required.
3-5 years of automotive + engineering/quality or similar skills.
Good knowledge of MS Office & MS Project
Excellent problem solving skills and the ability to work in a multinational organsiation
Fluent in English. Fluent Swedish would advantageous
WHY JOIN US?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
YOUR BENEFITS AT APTIV:
Competitive compensation package
Learning, professional growth and development in a world recognized international environment
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications
Recognition for innovation and excellence
Opportunities to give back to the community
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world
"Aptiv is an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law"
"Important Company Update - Please Read Before Applying. On January 22, 2025, Aptiv announced its decision to separate its EDS division to form two separate independent companies:https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/aptiv-announces-intention-to-separate-its-electrical-distribution-systems-business/
This role is within the EDS segment, and you will be joining that segment as it becomes its own entity, with a rich heritage and proven track record as a global leader in low and high voltage power and signal distribution systems. Our solutions are central to enabling the next generation of electrified, automated, and connected vehicles, and we are committed to innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence.
