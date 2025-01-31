Quality Engineer
2025-01-31
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you ready for some new challenges?
Is your passion to work with securing the quality of our future transport solutions?
There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the Electromobility Proactive Quality Team as a Quality Engineer.
About us
Safety, Quality and Regulations is a part of the Tactical Circle within Electromobility which is a part of Group Trucks Technology (GTT).
The Proactive Quality team in GOT is responsible to secure that the products we develop are quality assured by identifying risks and be able to mitigate them by using tools like FMEA (Failure Mode & Effects Analysis).
Our team have footprints in both Gothenburg and Bangalore, and we collaborate with GTT organizations around the world to continuously improve our ways of working.
We are now looking for a Quality Engineer to join our team.
The role:
We are responsible for having an updated view of the quality status for the products that are being developed, and you are a main contributor by
• Moderating Quality Tools analyses within concerned engineering areas.
• Coaching and educating engineers in proactive Quality Tools.
• Supporting engineering teams in updating Quality Task Plans (QTP) and PQM's (Proactive Quality Managers) with feedback and consolidating the Project Quality Status reports
• Updating of release checklists prior to major release milestones.
• Ensuring that the lessons learned activities are carried out in the projects as well as facilitating them if required.
• Supporting Root Cause Analyses to enable timely solving of critical issues.
• Compiling an overview of the product internal issue logs and reporting to the project management team.
• Cooperating with other areas within GTT to develop WoW and promote proactive quality.
• Facilitating training activities within the area of proactive quality together with the proactive quality community.
• Performing on demand training for teams and individuals to prevent stagnation in methods and tools.
Who are you?
We believe you are a person who is driven, self-motivated and innovative. To be successful in this position you need to be a great team player, have an analytical mindset and be a true problem solver. As a Quality Engineer you work closely with development teams and other functions to improve the quality of the Electromobility system and components. The main part of the role is to ensure that the development teams together with all relevant stakeholders, performs all previously defined quality assurance activities and provide recommendations prior to project milestone reviews.
We believe you have the following knowledge/experience:
• Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
• Experience in quality assurance and control, software quality assurance, root cause analysis, and FMEA
• Skilled in process development, writing instructions, change request management, problem resolution, and knowledge management
• Ability to lead and implement improvement initiatives
• Strong facilitation, training, cross-functional, and interpersonal communication skills
• Good overall business understanding
What do we offer
You will be an important part of the most challenging and exciting projects ever at Volvo Group, being part of a transfer towards electrification with the target to be No 1. In the Truck industry Your knowledge and experience, will be a key factor to enable our new products to become success stories.
Working with us means working together with many other people with different technical skills and culture, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organization with great opportunities for personal development.
If you think you are the right candidate for this position, then please do not hesitate to send us your application!
For further information contact:
Hiring Manager: Vasantha Kumar Krishnamurthy, Director, Quality Management System.
Email id: vasantha.kumar.krishnamurthy@volvo.com
Last application date: 21st Feb 2025
We look forward to receiving your application!
