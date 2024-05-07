Quality Designer
2024-05-07
As a Quality Designer in the Battlefield QV team, you will help improve the way we make and test games. We're looking for a curious person who understands user interface and user experience (UI/UX). Someone that can examine existing domain practices or designs, recommend improvements by integrating general industry knowledge and awareness of the state of market/competition. Your insights and influence will help us to create processes and track data to foster a deeper understanding of what it takes to make the highest quality games possible and have fun whilst doing it.
You will be reporting to the QV (Quality Verification) Development Manager, whose team is part of the Battlefield QV organization.
Responsibilities
Examine existing domain practices or designs, recommends improvements by integrating general industry knowledge and awareness of the state of market/competition
Ensure that quality standards are part of the proposed strategy and guide us with a holistic approach towards Quality Design
Analyze feature requirements to detect potential gaps and risks, and escalate/communicate those back to the team.
Propose recommendations to address immediate risks and opportunities based on the data and research performed
Delegate responsibilities in the team to ensure the agreed work will be delivered according to plan and at quality.
Document QA techniques, processes and resources at every stage.
Mentor several individual contributors on Quality best practices for UI/UX
Qualifications
2+ Years games or software development QV experience
You have an expert understanding of UI and UX and can define and communicate what good UI/UX is.
Data driven approach to reporting and documentation
Experience with applications such as JIRA, Confluence, and TestRail (or equivalent bug and test case management systems) is also advantageous.
Experience with software development processes and best practices, especially as it relates to user interfaces
Understand core concepts such as user engagement, player behavior, feature effectiveness and how those can be quantified and evaluated objectively Så ansöker du
