Quality Control Engineer
H2GS Boden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Boden
2024-12-09
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Quality Control Engineer
As a Quality Control Engineer, you will be responsible for coordinating and monitoring the physical and chemical qualities of (but not limited to) Iron Oxide Pellets, HDRI, HBI, Pulverized and Lime Powder. This role also cares the responsibility for co-ordinating and monitoring the analyses of different water systems, process gas streams, DC Stack emissions and noise levels of the plant. As a Quality Control Engineer you have the responsibility for technical evaluation and probable scope of improvement for DR Plant Lab operation, safety aspects and new technology initiatives.
You will be part of our upcoming Boden plant, that is nearing completion with its impressive 145-meter direct reduction tower. We're leading the charge in transforming iron ore into sponge iron for our steel products and offering hot briquetted iron for greener, sustainable production. Be part of this pioneering movement as we work to create a market for green steel innovations."
Responsibilities:
Oversee employee training and manage work within the DRI Plant Quality Control group.
Plan, manage, and implement quality control projects, processes, and equipment to ensure compliance with ISO and OHSAS standards.
Perform regular machine inspections with the maintenance team, identifying potential hazards and ensuring preventive and routine maintenance.
Handle quality calculations, develop new in-house software calculations, and monitor chemical supply and usage in the Quality Control Lab.
Ensure the operation and calibration of lab equipment, including chromatographs, XRF/XRD analyzers, sulfur/carbon analyzers, and water analysis equipment.
Draft Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) aligned with ISO standards, focusing on plant safety and enhancing DRI Plant availability and reliability.
Optimize resource consumption to ensure plant profitability, meet KPIs, and improve quality, timing, and production output.
Qualifications and experience:
Extensive experience in Quality Control Department is required.
Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical, Metallurgical) or equivalent.
Strong relevant experience in working as the Quality Control Engineer of DRI Plant.
Experience in greenfield projects, startups or commissioning.
Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001.
Competences and skills
We are looking for a skilled and motivated individual to join our team. The ideal candidate will possess strong technical expertise along with excellent communication, problem-solving and analytical abilities. You are:
Must be good at reviewing Process Engineering deliverables during project execution, including layout of equipment, process drawings, and equipment specifications.
Should possess good understanding of metallurgy, thermodynamics, kinetics, and fluid dynamics.
Must be able to review and to give betterment ideas on the Engineering deliverables (including but not limited to: P&ID, PFD, gas, water, solid mass and energy balances as well as to review the designs and calculations and ensure compliance with relevant codes and standards.
Self-motivated and possessing the ability to motivate a multilingual and diverse team of professionals.
Flexible to new ideas and approaches, maintaining an encouraging attitude toward colleagues and team members.
Proactive and maintaining a high level of organization.
Collaborative with cross-functional teams, while staying focused on achieving tangible results.
Location: Boden, Sweden
We are looking for people available to start in March 2025. We are open for non-Swedish candidates that are able to relocate before or around March 2025.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08
