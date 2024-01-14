Quality Control Associate
Use your curiosity and knowledge to create the world's greenest batteries.
The Northvolt Quality Control team in Ett is looking for driven people, preferably with a chemical or mechanical background. You will be working on various analyses, controls and tests of battery materials, components, intermediate product and finished Li-ion cells. This is a great opportunity to start your career by working in 3 different state-of-the-art laboratories- chemical, physical and mechanical, with the most modern technologies. We believe you have some education about chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, materials science, chemistry or similar including laboratory work and as a person you are curious about the world of quality. Join the innovative, enthusiastic and friendly Quality team!
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our production will run 24/7 including weekdays, weekends and all the holidays. The shifts will rotate between morning, evening and nights and we need you to be able to rotate between all the shifts.
Skills & Requirements
Quality Team
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead day-to-day quality control activities in production ensuring that production/product quality specifications are met.
Understand and be part of method development and validation. Don't worry - we will train you!
Operate various analytical equipment such as ICP, KF and acid-base titrators, BET, GC-MS, SEM, XRD, PSD, CT scanner, dimension measurement systems (2D and 3D), optical microscopes, tensile testers, etc.
Improve control checks according to control plan.
Interpret data and report the results.
Report problems and non-conformities (NCRs) that are detected and recommend improvements.
Education/Experience
Bachelor 's degree (or technical school degree) in Chemical or Material Engineering or equivalent professional experience
Experience from quality control and assurance, preferably on the manufacturing shop floor, is a plus.
Knowledge about safety routines in the laboratory
Specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g.ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM, is an advantage.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organised, results driven and an eye for details
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
