Quality assurance Partner/support/coach
2026-02-23
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Quality assurance Partner/support/coach for one of our clients.
Assignment description Make QA real and adopted, not theoretical Bridge governance teams Core responsibilities
Embed QA principles into:
Agile ceremonies (to be discussed) Dev & integration workflows Vendor delivery models Coach teams on:
risk-based thinking Early quality checks Dependency & integration readiness Support delivery with:
Quality readiness reviews Go-live quality assessments Post-release quality feedback loops
Act as quality conscience in programs
Ensure processes are used, not bypassed
Profile
Strong delivery background (dev, integration, or architecture) Credible with engineers & PMs Pragmatic, not bureaucratic
Location: Remote International
Start date: 2026-03-09
End date: 2026-11-30
Application Deadline: 2026-03-01
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
