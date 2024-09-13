QA-Engineer to CtrlPrint
2024-09-13
Are you a QA Engineer with around a year of experience, eager to take the next step in your career? CtrlPrint is looking for someone like you to play a key role in ensuring the quality of their leading software. With their headquarters in Stockholm and an expanding international presence, this is a fantastic opportunity to advance your career and make a significant impact. Ready to elevate your career? Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
CtrlPrint was founded in 2001 and has established itself as the market standard within collaboration platforms for corporate reports. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, the company has expanded its operations to multiple locations, including Helsinki, Finland, London, United Kingdom, and Sydney, Australia. The Product & Engineering department consists of product managers, designers, developers, devops, and QA-engineers.
As QA-Engineer you will ensure the quality of the CtrlPrint software as a whole, and work together with your team to further improve and make the testing process more efficient.
You are offered
• To work with a successful product with organic business growth.
• Great opportunity to grow and take great responsibility for the entire QA process.
• A permanent position via Academic Work with good opportunities for over-recruitment to CtrlPrint.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Carry out tests for all releases according to the documented change management and test process. Test monthly releases in different environments.
• Work together with designers, developers and product managers to ensure great understanding and quality of the application.
• Establish new and improve existing test cases for existing and new functionality.
• Plan your work to ensure that testing is executed in a timely manner.
• Implement and improve test automation where beneficial.
• Produce test execution reports for Product Managers.
• Work together with Client Services in understanding issues that arise at our users.
• Work in the product development process in capturing requirements and contribute to enhancing the overall user experience of the application.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A relevant education within IT or testing.
• One year of experience of manual testing.
• Strong interest in the testing area.
• Great skills in English, both written and spoken language.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in Adobe InDesign.
• Experience and interest in automated testing.
• Experience with the testing tool PlayWright.
• Knowledge about financial reporting.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• A great problem solver
• Structured and thorough
• Communicative and high cooperative skills
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
