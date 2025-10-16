QA/Tester
Natural Cycles is a leading women's health company that developed the world's first birth control app, used by millions globally. We are a fast growing startup, and we promote an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues based in Stockholm, Geneva, New York, and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health through research and passion, empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to take charge of her health.
We are looking to expand our team with a committed QA/Tester who is passionate about quality and has a keen eye for details. You will be responsible for testing and improving our website and core signup flows through comprehensive web testing, including end-to-end testing of complex user journeys. You'll be part of an agile team and work together with other testers, product managers, designers and developers. You will work with designing test cases, performing manual testing of our updated functionality and providing short loop feedback and bug reports, as well as keeping our medical device documentation up to date.
We are looking for you whose soft skills shine and who can communicate with ease in English. You are detail oriented, thorough, and enjoy refining testing strategies to uncover even the more hidden bugs. You value teamwork, but also have a responsibility and autonomy in your work. You are able to work efficiently in a remote work environment, in a setting where online and asynchronous communication is the foundation.
Please note that we are hiring for this role in Sweden, and since most of the QA and the Product Growth teams are based near Stockholm we'll consider it a plus if you are too. What you will be doing
Work collaboratively in an agile team composed of a product manager, software engineers, product designers and testers to shape the product
Work as part of the distributed QA Team, collaborating closely with testers in other product teams to improve our QA strategies and to ensure medical device compliance
Plan and perform testing of the website and signup flows, including end-to-end testing of complex user workflows, to ensure that changes are thoroughly verified before release
Keep medical device documentation including design reviews, requirements, and test cases up to date
Help ensure continuous delivery of new releases by staying up to date with the day to day activities of the team and planning testing and releases accordingly
What skills and experience we think you have
3+ years of experience working with QA and software testing, including
Designing and executing effective test scenarios using a variety of QA methodologies
utilizing browser developer tools (e.g., Inspect Element) and/or analyzing logs or console data
working in an agile team and using bug tracking/test management tools, e.g. JIRA
Interested in optimizing the user journey from signup to conversion
Attention to details and problem-solving attitude
Can work independently and likes to take own initiatives
Fluency in English and excellent written and verbal communication skills
It is a bonus if you also have one or more of the following:
Familiarity with AB-testing
Mobile testing experience
Experience of test automation on the web
Experience working with and/or testing analytics, e.g. using Mixpanel or other tools
Certificate in software testing (e.g., ISTQB)
What we offer
Flexible work arrangement - you will be part of a team based in and around Stockholm that values effective collaboration and transparent communication, irrespective of work location
Professional development - you will collaborate with industry leading developers, promoting continuous growth and skill enhancement
Modern technology - you will leverage innovative technologies and tools, within an environment that empowers you to contribute ideas and take ownership of your work
Impactful projects - you will contribute to groundbreaking projects that redefine industry standards and create tangible value
Commitment to quality - you will join a dynamic and progressive organization that prioritizes profitable, long-term product development
Location
We are remote-friendly, but we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person. Most of the QA and Product Growth Team you will work with is located in Stockholm.
Sounds interesting?
If you want to be part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
How to apply
To apply, just upload your CV and answer the questions on the application form. Keep in mind that we can't accept applications through email because of GDPR, and only applications submitted via the career site (and in English) will be considered.
At Natural Cycles we value diversity and inclusion because we know that teams with people from different backgrounds and experiences are stronger. We welcome candidates from all walks of life and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Note: We are not looking for consultants or help from recruitment agencies Ersättning
