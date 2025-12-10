QA/QC Chief
Tusa Energi AB / Chefsjobb / Boden Visa alla chefsjobb i Boden
2025-12-10
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tusa Energi AB i Boden
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its technical and quality management team for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting an experienced QA/QC Chief to manage quality documentation, welding records, and inspection support on construction sites in Boden, Sweden.
Work duties
Handle and organize technical documentation, including welding records, inspection reports, and material certificates
Support QA/QC processes related to welding, piping, and mechanical installation activities
Review and maintain WPS, WPQR, traceability documentation, and quality-related checklists
Assist inspectors and engineers in quality control activities
Ensure compliance with project specifications, industry standards, and Swedish regulations
Monitor and document non-conformities and corrective actions
Collaborate closely with site management, engineers, supervisors, and external inspectors
Qualifications
Minimum 2-3 years of experience in QA/QC work within construction, industrial installation, or welding projects
Strong understanding of technical documentation and quality procedures
Experience with welding documentation (WPS/WPQR) is a strong advantage
Ability to read and interpret technical drawings and inspection requirements
Strong organizational and communication skills
English required
Turkish and/or Swedish are considered strong advantages
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may be required depending on project needs
Overtime is compensated according to Swedish labor law and applicable agreements
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment and safety regulations
Mandatory workplace insurances according to Swedish requirements
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Mandatory safety training included
Salary is offered at a competitive market level for this type of technical quality role. All required workplace insurances are included and aligned with Swedish industry standards and union-based protections for comparable positions.
Workplace
Project sites located in Boden, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your CV and certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se
Application period
We recruit for this position on an ongoing basis and applications are reviewed continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15
Email your CV to info@tusaenergi.se
E-post: info@tusaenergi.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tusa Energi AB
(org.nr 559306-3745)
961 50 BODEN Arbetsplats
Boden Construction Site Jobbnummer
9638436