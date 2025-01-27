QA Engineer / Video editor
Combined Role: QA Engineer / Video EditorTime split: 90-95% QA and 5-10% Video Editing for marketing material
About CheckProofCheckProof is a leading digital platform enhancing maintenance, health, safety, and quality operations. With over 300+ B2B clients worldwide and usage across 38 countries, our solution streamlines complex processes.
Our app is powered by a cross-platform framework built with Ionic and based on Angular and TypeScript. Our robust admin platform is based on EmberJS (JavaScript), Angular Elements (TypeScript), and Angular Material, while our REST API is developed in PHP (Laravel) and Java microservices.
The Opportunity
As we expand our development and marketing team, we're now looking for a combined role as QA Engineer / Video Editor to join the team.
This unique position offers an exciting mix of responsibilities:
90-95% QA Engineer: Ensuring the quality and performance of our web applications through manual testing, automation using Cypress, and close collaboration with developers.
5-10% Video Editing: Creating high-quality video content for marketing purposes, including product demos, feature highlights, and promotional materials.
QA Engineer Responsibilities:
Manual Testing: Perform manual testing to ensure safe releases of upgrades and new functionality.
Automated Testing: Develop automated test scripts using Cypress, a JavaScript-based testing framework, to verify the functionality, performance, and reliability of web applications.
Write end-to-end tests, integration tests, and UI tests to cover key user flows.
Collaboration: Work closely with developers and QA teams to identify bugs early in the development process and ensure smooth CI/CD pipelines.
Test Maintenance: Maintain and update test suites as the application evolves, ensuring all features are thoroughly tested.
Best Practices: Implement best practices in test automation, ensuring tests are efficient, reusable, and stable in a fast-paced Agile environment.
Video Editor Responsibilities:
Create engaging and visually appealing marketing videos, including product demos, feature tutorials, and promotional content.
Edit raw footage into polished videos using tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro or similar video editing software.
Collaborate with the marketing team to ensure videos align with CheckProof's brand and messaging.
What You'll Bring
Experience: At least 2 years as a QA Engineer, with a proven ability to deliver high-quality testing solutions.
Technical Proficiency: Experience with Cypress and JavaScript.
Understanding of CI/CD pipelines.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies.
Video Editing Skills: Basic experience in video editing using tools like Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, or similar software.
Communication: Fluency in English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Adaptability: A willingness to learn and quickly adapt to new technologies and frameworks.
What We Offer
Impactful Work: Take on a pivotal role in a dynamic team, driving key projects and decisions.
Personal Growth: A commitment to your development with continuous opportunities to learn and upskill.
Empowerment: Autonomy in your technical choices and equipment.
Innovative Culture: Be part of a culture that's all about innovation and staying ahead in technology.
Position Details:
Location: Täby, Sweden
Type: Full-time (100%)
Start: Immediate
