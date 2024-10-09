QA Engineer, SDK test
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-10-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Axis is a world-leading company in an industry that belongs to the future. We love innovation and new ideas, especially when they come from our own employees. We believe that it is our encouragement of independent thinking, openness and cooperation that has brought us to the position we are in today.
With location and workplace at Axis' head office in Lund, Sweden, there is an open position for a QA Engineer with a focus on embedded SW testing.
Who is your future team?
Connected Services Test is a team of test engineers working with the Axis service platform, associated applications, and interfaces to Axis devices. As a tester, you belong to an agile cross-functional team in your daily work. We strive for these teams to be able to take overall responsibility for the software they develop, test, deliver and monitor. At the same time, you have the support of the test engineers in the surrounding teams to keep test strategies and our methodology together.
What you will do as a QA Engineer?
The ecosystem team develops embedded SW, API and SDK, which enable add-on applications (ACAPs) to be developed and executed on Axis cameras. As a test engineer within this field, you will work with testing covering all aspects of delivery and use of APIs and SDKs.
You'll work alongside developers and test in an early stage of development. We perform development tests and system tests with requirements for in-depth technical knowledge, but also tests with a focus on usability, security and always with a customer perspective.
We work agile, and as a test developer, you are part of a small scrum team together with developers, where you together plan and deliver developed and tested features.
Your main tasks as a test developer will be:
* Test development and strategy
* Testing and automation work within an agile team
* Analysis of test results and logs
* Participation in troubleshooting and bug fixing
* Participation in cyber security work
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who likes to program and who is passionate about testing and quality. You have a Master of Science in Engineering, a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, a Systems Scientist or equivalent. We believe that you have worked with programming and testing of software for a few years, preferably within an agile test and development methodology. You have great computer skills and understand how networks work.
This role places demands on your communication skills. You must be able to deliver information in both Swedish and English in a clear and humble manner.
Meritorious knowledge and requests for this position are:
* Programming interest and knowledge, both from the education, and preferably from own private projects
* Work experience in testing SW/applications/web services/APIs
* Network administration and TCP/IP
* Experience in security testing
What Axis have to offer
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, free breakfast every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality, and inclusion. Read more here
Ready to Act?
Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. We are looking forward to meeting you!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Anders Petersson; +46 46 272 1800. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121183". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8945900