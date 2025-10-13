QA Engineer
2025-10-13
We are looking for a QA Engineer for an international client currently in an expansion phase. This is a great opportunity to join a fast-moving organization where quality assurance is central to scaling innovative platforms across multiple markets.
As part of the QA team, you will be embedded in cross-functional product teams, collaborating closely with developers, DevOps, and stakeholders in Sweden and abroad. You will play a hands-on role in shaping testing strategies, implementing automation frameworks, and ensuring that quality is built into every stage of the product lifecycle.
Responsibilities
Design, implement, and maintain automated tests for APIs, back-end, and front-end systems.
Build and optimize CI/CD pipelines with automated quality gates.
Contribute to the testing strategy while remaining deeply hands-on in execution.
Establish and improve QA processes to ensure quality early in development stages.
Perform exploratory and manual testing to gain a deep understanding of the product.
Test infrastructure, integrations, gateways, and customer-facing interfaces.
Collaborate with international teams (Sweden & USA) to strengthen QA and DevOps workflows.
Qualifications
University degree in Software Engineering, IT, Electronics, or Automation (or equivalent experience).
Proven experience in test automation and software verification in microservice-based systems.
Strong knowledge of Python, JavaScript, and familiarity with Bash scripting.
Experience with automation tools: Cypress, Selenium, Robot Framework.
Experience with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, GitHub Actions.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS preferred) and containerized environments (Docker, Kubernetes).
Experience in API testing, performance testing (e.g., JMeter, K6), and data flow validation.
Knowledge of IP networking, VPN, SSH, and message brokers (e.g., MQTT, Pulsar).
