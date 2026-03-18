Python Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a modern engineering environment within the automotive industry, focused on connectivity, infotainment, and related software platforms. The assignment centers on developing, integrating, and maintaining Python-based tools, services, and frameworks that support verification across a connected ecosystem. You will work closely with experienced engineers in a collaborative setting where quality, clean code, and continuous improvement are highly valued.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain test frameworks, services, and supporting capabilities using Python 3.
Implement robust solutions using clean code principles and object-oriented design.
Build and maintain functionality involving concurrency with multiprocessing and threading.
Develop applications that interact with network protocols such as TCP/IP, UDP, CAN, LIN, and Ethernet.
Work with messaging technologies such as RabbitMQ and ZeroMQ in distributed systems.
Design and implement database solutions for relational databases including MariaDB and PostgreSQL.
Work with MongoDB to support dynamic and scalable solutions.
Contribute to unit and integration testing using pytest.
Collaborate with senior developers, DevOps engineers, and cross-functional teams to deliver effective solutions.
Support capability development in areas such as image processing, audio recording, and hardware abstractions.
RequirementsStrong expertise in Python 3.
Deep understanding of pytest.
Deep understanding of object-oriented programming principles, including interfaces, abstraction, encapsulation, and inheritance.
Knowledge of concurrency using threading and multiprocessing.
Knowledge of network programming with TCP, UDP, CAN, LIN, and Ethernet.
Knowledge of messaging queues such as RabbitMQ and ZeroMQ.
Experience with relational databases including MariaDB and PostgreSQL.
Experience with NoSQL databases such as MongoDB.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7412602-1900945". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9805796