We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
Responsibilities
Secure the supply deliverables.
Perform analysis & creation of purchase orders in MRP/ERP.
Follow-up and review the orders on hand, backlog and invoice matching
Secure inventory levels balanced according to plan
Perform cost and scenario analysis on historical, open and future orders
Present suggestions to reduce expenses and improve efficiency
Monitor and act on forecast/demand
Work in our four current geographical locations
Analysis & creation of purchase orders in MRP.
Assess, manage and mitigate risks
Responsible for the End-to-End P2P process in ERP System.
Follow-up Delivery Performance key suppliers.
Secure inventory levels balanced according to plan
Cooperation with SRM for the category
Be a role model and always act with the best interest of Polarium
Follow-up on and reduce logistics cost (and structure)
Qualifications and experience
Experience of global purchasing and vendor management
Interest in market dynamics along with business sense
Knowledge in negotiation and networking
Ability to gather and analyse data and to work with KPIs
Solid judgement along with decision making skills
You have been driving or have been engaged in greenfield or brownfield projects, where SC solutions, routes and networks were built from the ground up or re-designed
