Purchaser
Ingka Procurement AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2023-01-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Procurement AB i Malmö
Why we will love you
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
Would you like to be part of something exciting where you will be able to impact the digital business at IKEA? If your answer is yes, then this could be an interesting opportunity for you!
You are an ambitious purchaser with supplier management experience within IT & digital and have a proven track record in delivering business results. You love finding new opportunities to improve business and have the capability to communicate the vision, influence the decisions and secure the deployment of business cases. You have an entrepreneurial mindset, strong drive, and ability to make fact-based business decisions always with the customer, supplier, IKEA, and the environment in mind.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
• 3-10 years of purchasing experience within IT and digital services
• Strong knowledge in sourcing and procurement practices and related processes
• Good knowledge of industry and market specific conditions within IT and digital services
• Strong supplier management and supplier development experience
• Understanding of cost drivers and the value chain within IT and digital services
• Strong financial knowledge and ability to build business cases
• Good legal knowledge from contractual negotiations
What you'll be doing day to day
As a Strategic Category Purchaser, you will have the full responsibility for securing end-to-end purchasing within the area of IT and digital services. This includes building long term partnerships with key suppliers and creating trustful relationships with stakeholders to identify business needs.
More specifically, you will:
• Manage the purchasing of IT services ranging from consultants to infrastructure
• Align plans and drive performance and results based on category strategy
• Execute sourcing projects, ensuring a strategic & professional sourcing approach using negotiation skills
• Drive supplier management and performance and deliver results based on category strategy
• Monitor the supplier market and give input to business owners on sourcing options, supplier market & trends
• Implement & communicate the procurement strategy, category plan, and direction within markets/categories
Together as a Team
Hej! We are Ingka Procurement, part of Ingka Group. We bring IKEA into the lives of the many people in more than 30 countries around the world. As IKEA grows, it will be increasingly important that we have a way of sourcing and supplying that is fit to grow with IKEA. Together with colleagues worldwide, we work to identify and understand all kinds of needs related to IKEA operations. Together with our suppliers, we meet those needs innovatively, cost-effectively and with sustainability built in from the start. We secure a high-performing supplier base that can contribute to and grow together with IKEA in the future. The category shall secure business objectives according to IKEA Strategy and Category Business Plan through establishing & developing supplier base which can meet the needs of our business and customer; contributing to optimizing our value chain that can make better service at lower total cost for the many people; delivering excellent results to meet goals. Our ambition is to develop meaningful and better procurement! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-23
E-post: annie.schreiter@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Procurement AB
(org.nr 556332-7419)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7323074