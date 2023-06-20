Pumber
Job Description
At AlBirunia, smooth operation and system installation are the key to our success for sustainable green energy providing.
We're looking for a Battery and Solar PV Electrical Technician who has excellent organizational skills and a personable disposition to keep us thriving.
The Battery / Solar PV Technician will be part of the Alternative Energy Operations team. As an integral member of the team, the ideal candidate will work cooperatively with other team members to successfully complete the installation of battery storage systems, EV wall connectors and equipment, and solar PV systems safely and on time for residential, commercial, and government clientele.
Responsibilities
Assist in the assembly and installation of battery systems and mounting hardware, EV wall connectors/equipment.
Assist with the electrical wiring of all our products and services.
Work with the warehouse team to pull materials for each installation job.
Attend occasional team meetings and, when required, training sessions on new products, installation methodology, and safety.
Provide an exceptional customer throughout the process.
Contribute to a safe work environment.
Required skills and qualifications
Electrical experience and general construction experience.
Being comfortable with working on roofs.
Experience using basic hand and power tools safely is required (ladders, power tools, inverters, solar panels, panelboards, batteries, lumber).
Basic computer skills preferred.
Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Must have excellent customer service skills and be able to work well with others in a collaborative team environment.
Physical ability to work in challenging environments throughout the year (e.g. hot sun, cold temperatures, attics, crawlspaces).
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Swedish language is a plus.
Physical demands & working conditions:
Sitting/Standing/Flexibility: Ability to frequently perform physical tasks including standing, sitting, walking, kneeling, bending, twisting, squatting, and reaching approximately 75% of the time while on solar farm sites; ability to stand and sit for 8 or more hours when in an office environment
Walking: Ability to walk .25 to .5 miles per day, including across unpaved and rough surfaces when on solar farm sites
Speech/Reading: Ability to speak, read, and write English proficiently and deliver a variety of instructions furnished in written verbal, diagram, or scheduled form
Lifting: Ability to frequently lift items weighing up to 50 pounds
Climbing:
Weight must be between 125 lbs. and 275 lbs., excluding equipment/gear worn when performing job-related tasks, to be in accordance with the ANSI Fall Protection Standards.
Vision/Hearing: Ability to interpret and follow a variety of instructions furnished in written, verbal, diagram, or schedule form
Tolerance to Extreme Weather Conditions: Ability to work in adverse weather conditions 25% of the time while on solar farm sites
Safety: Ability to understand and communicate safety precautions when necessary
Qualifications
Education Required
High School or better.
Preferred
Technical/other training or better.
Vocational Training or better.
Experience Required
2-5 years: relevant experience in solar energy or a related industry, Wind/Solar energy experience is a plus.
Benefits
You will enjoy a happy and dynamic team
Continues knowledge enriching with renewable energy industry, especially solar
Happy reluctant events and seminars
Training Courses
Remote and onsite working
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AlBirunia AB
(org.nr 559415-2844)
Studentvägen 30 A Lgh1407 (visa karta
)
752 34 UPPSALA
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7901371