Puka Stämledare
Kungliga Operan AB / Kompositörs-, sångar- och musikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kompositörs-, sångar- och musikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kungliga Operan AB i Stockholm
The Royal Swedish Orchestra
Music Director Alan Gilbert
Kungliga Hovkapellet (The Royal Swedish Orchestra) has been at the heart of Swedish culture for almost 500 years. Founded in 1526 as the orchestra to the Royal Court, it became the orchestra of the Royal Swedish Opera in 1773. Today, Kungliga Hovkapellet consists of 105 musicians. It performs around 200 operas and ballets each season along with regular symphonic and chamber concerts.
100% employment with a trial period as agreed.
VIDEO APPLICATION compulsory.
Video required for personal invitation.
Please record the following orchestral excerpts for the compulsory video application:
• Mozart, The Magic Flute Overture
• Beethoven, Symphony No 9, mov 1
• Tchaikovsky, Romeo and Juliet, Fantasy Overture
• Verdi, La Traviata, act 1, No 2 Introduzione
For excerpts and detailed instructions, please go to Muvac.com.
Closing date for all applications including video is 25th August 2025.
Register your application at www.muvac.com
AUDITION
The audition will take place by personal invitation on the 13-14th of October 2025
at the Royal Swedish Opera Atelier, Elektronvägen 30, 141 49 Huddinge.
More orchestral excerpts will be sent with the personal invitation.
For questions regarding any matter of the audition send an email to: provspelning.hovkapellet@operan.se
Union representative SYMF, Fredrik Söhngen +46 70 742 19 53, fredrik.sohngen@operan.se
Register your application at www.muvac.com Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal mellan Svensk Scenkonst och Sveriges Yrkesmusikerförbund (Symf). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kungliga Operan AB
(org.nr 556190-3294) Arbetsplats
Kungliga Operan Jobbnummer
9397822