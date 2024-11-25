Public Affairs Leader
Public Affairs Leader (12-month maternity cover)
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plantballs that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
About the area
Inter IKEA Group is organised in three core businesses - Range, Supply and Retail Concept - and five enabling functions. Together we contribute to the success of IKEA and share responsibility for the franchise offer.
The enabling functions lead key common activities in networks across Inter IKEA Group, as well as cover specific needs for the core businesses. The five Enabling functions are Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability and People & Culture.
About the job
For this role, we are looking for someone with experience in the field of public affairs or related fields such as communications, law or regulatory affairs with strong values-based leadership to join the global public affairs team for a one year maternity cover.
In this role, you will:
Contribute to priority public affairs projects in the areas of corporate transparency and accountability (digitalisation, due diligence, reporting, retailing and finance) as identified by the business in key markets
Maintain and develop existing relationships with key policy-makers, regulators, business and other key stakeholders
Represent Inter IKEA Group in relevant government outreach activities, as well as in external forums such as business associations, committees and working groups
Align and establish collaboration with and between different IKEA entities and create consensus among internal stakeholders and global franchisees, ensuring a 'one IKEA' voice
Work in close partnership with the Public Affairs Leaders to determine regulatory and advocacy needs in key markets globally
About you
You are up for a new challenge and open to learning and developing new skills in a high performing team. This means you are also excited to adapt quickly to a new assignment and its related projects and contribute with your own unique experience and insights.
As part of your background, you have strong experience in leading projects, with an interest in understanding and supporting how public affairs enables change and contributes to business development.
You have a proven track record in delivering results through others, making complex tasks and processes understood and actionable while managing multiple stakeholder interests at the same time.
Above all, you are keen to learn and grow in a team with strong team spirit.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Experience and knowledge in public affairs or related fields connected to policy areas that contribute to corporate transparency and accountability (digitalisation, due diligence, reporting, retailing and finance)
Experience in running advocacy initiatives and in developing engagement plans
Strong time management skills with ability to balance multiple projects at once
Excellent communication skills such as the ability to simplify complex topics by making them understood by different target groups (both internally and externally)
Proactive mindset with a motivation to influence, challenge and improve positioning externally
Proven track record in consensus building and influencing policy and regulatory affairs initiatives
Diplomatic, initiative-driven and adaptable with high integrity and team spirit
Fluent in spoken and written English
Fluency in spoken and written Swedish would be beneficial
Additional Information
This role is a full-time (40-hours per week) 12-month maternity cover and can be based in either Sweden or the Netherlands. This role sits in the Communication team and reports to the Public Affairs Manager.
Interested? Submit your CV, in English, by the 8th of December 2024.
Please be aware that there will be a delay in the response and in the overall process, due to the upcoming Christmas & New Year holidays. We at IKEA, thank you for your patience.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
