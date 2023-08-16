PU and Site Manager - Norrköping
Are you an open-minded leader who's passionate about growing both businesses and people? Then join us, as we're now looking for a Production Unit and Site Manager for our site in Norrköping.
Great customer experience, operational excellence and digitalization are critical attributes in our mission to become and stay the 'best in class unit' for solid drills production within Seco Tools and Sandvik Group. Welcome to be part of our team!
About the job
In this position, you're responsible for our small but important solid drills production unit in Norrköping, Sweden. Based on our global Round Tools strategy and always with our customers in focus, you ensure timely delivery of world-class products, produced in the most cost-effective and sustainable way. You lead and develop the production unit with approximately 15 professionals, eager to be the best in class and a role model in lean, automated and digital processes. You stimulate your team to continuously improve the safety, health, environmental and collaborative aspects in order to develop the location as a great place to work - where diversity and inclusion is seen as one of the key factors for success.
Since you take the overall responsibility for the site, you're driving the collaboration between various functions and ensure that all legal and compliance regulations from the government and Sandvik Group are covered. You work closely together with our global Round Tools management team - covering a variety of functions with a common goal of increasing profitability and our market share.
You report to the Global Director of Round Tools Production and regular international travel is part of the job.
Your profile
We're looking for a results-oriented and ambitious improver with a solid manufacturing background and experience in leading both people and change. Knowledge of production methods, skills in Lean Manufacturing and a relevant degree within Production or Engineering is expected. Furthermore, knowledge and experience in cemented carbide, the metalworking industry and cutting tools is an advantage. As we work in an international environment, you need a good understanding of cultural differences and excellent communication skills, as well as fluency in verbal and written English.
We value your ability to understand customer needs and the potential of technology, know-how and culture to meet and exceed those expectations. Since the position includes the legal responsibility for the site, being able to represent the company in a good way is a must. By communicating in a confident, structured and informative way that brings people on board, you set the direction for our operations and make things happen. Development, involvement and endurance are winning keys in this role, and you truly are a passionate and encouraging leader!
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Application
Send your application no later than September 6, 2023. Read more about us and apply at secotools.com (Job ID: R0058164).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Kees van der Geer, Global Director Round Tools Production +31 612 603 549
Union contacts - Sweden
Monica Andersson, Unionen, +46 (0)76 136 78 29
Mijana Miskovic, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 984 97 37
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Andreas Dahlén
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Passion for our customers, Family Spirit, Personal commitment. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people.
