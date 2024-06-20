Propulsion Test Engineer (m/f/d)
2024-06-20
Propulsion Test Engineer (m/f/d)
Kiruna, Norrbotten, Sweden
Your Mission
The Propulsion Test Engineer is part of a team that performs development and verification tests on liquid rocket engines and their subsystems. A Propulsion Test Engineer takes care of test preparation, maintenance and upgrades of the test bench.
More specifically, you will:
Plan and conduct rocket engine test campaigns together with propulsion development engineers
Ensure safe operations by using and developing procedures and processes
Take care of test preparations, troubleshooting, upgrades and maintenance of the test bench: both on paper and in reality
Assist in designing and building test benches for propulsion testing
Who you are and what you have
Relevant engineering qualification or engineering bachelor's or master's degree in the field of aerospace, mechanical engineering or similar
Hands-on experience in development or testing of complex systems, preferably involving extreme operating conditions such as cryogenic temperatures, high pressures, or high temperatures. Such experience can come from either relevant positions held, or internships, clubs, and other extra-curricular activities
Capable of designing fluid and mechanical systems from theoretical concept to realisation and commissioning
Able to perform in high-stress environments, maintaining focus and concentration for long durations
Physical dexterity is required as working in confined spaces is necessary. Able to lift and carry 25kg
Fluent in English
Nice to Have:
Hands-on experience with fluid system and piping/tubing
Experience with at least one programming language (Python, Matlab, C, C#, Cobol...)
Knowledge of hazardous systems (cryogenic, flammable, explosive, or similar)
Benefits
Referral bonus
Learning allowance
Company events
Coffee/tea, soft drinks, snacks, fruit at workplace
Subsidized lunch
Wellness allowance
Transportation to work
Company healthcare
Relocation help: we can provide housing in Kiruna
Employee Participation Program
Who we are
We are Isar Aerospace and we are at the forefront of New Space building a modern space business to enable faster, better and cheaper access to space.
Our mission is to help democratise space and use it for good in order to improve life on Earth now and for the future generations.
We are a fast-growing company aiming to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly launch solutions for small and medium-sized satellites and constellations into Low Earth Orbit. The company is privately funded by world-leading technology investors with strong commitment and support and our team is made of driven and talented people with a real passion for space innovation.
We're making rockets in a way that hasn't been done before disrupting a traditional industry. If you are up for the challenge, want to work on cutting-edge projects and be part of a team changing the world for better, come, join us and launch your career!
Want to find out more about us?
