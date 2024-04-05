Projects and Bids Engineer - Digital Solutions Nordic
Alstom Transport AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Projects and Bids Engineer - Digital Solutions Nordics
in Oslo, Gothenburg/ Västerås or Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your IT- expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Khaled Mansour (Head of Business Development - Digital Solutions Nordics).
You'll lead, manage and coordinate the main Digital Solutions tenders & projects activities. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business.
You'll specifically take care of lead, manage and coordinate the main Digital Solutions tenders and projects activities , but also deliver on requirements, budget and schedule.
We'll look to you for:
Perform a coordination role for all internal and external suppliers delivering and supporting applications for the Digital Solutions tenders and projects under their responsibility.
Supports the Sales team and manages the engineering services technical scope of bids ensuring the delivery of an accurate and competitive proposal in line with the standard solution and commercial strategy.
Support with technical documentation.
Being an ambassador for the Digital Solution portfolio;
Lead regular Digital Solution project meetings with internal stakeholders;
Provide to the Bid Manager the estimate of engineering services effort needed for the bid preparation.
Negotiate with the Project Engineering Director the allocation of the technical team in line with the bid needs (expertise and timing)
Analyze, with the support of System Application Architect(s), the potential gaps between the customer's specification and standard solutions and products and support Bid Manager and Tender Leader in defining the most suitable compliance strategy
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
DEGREE OR PASSION IN IT Engineering or Network & Communication or equivalent
Experience of IT systems architecture and software long-term support services
Great experience in project management
Familiarity with IT service management (ITSM) and IT information library (ITIL).
Familiarity with technical writing and documentation.
Fluent in English. Swedish or Norwegian is an advantage.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with multiple stakeholders in customer-facing projects
Explore the digital evolution in railways with its new standards, technical solutions with focus on SaaS and IT service management and new business models.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our modern and hybrid working environment.
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards Managing a portfolio of opportunities potentially supporting other regions and not only Nordics.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
We are looking for someone who can work from one of our offices in either Oslo, Västerås, Gothenburg or Stockholm. Interviews take place continuously, so submit your application today. The role may also involve traveling within the Nordic region at times.
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8591329