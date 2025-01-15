Project team lead for software engineers
The opportunity
Join our experienced team at Power Quality and help to enable the green transition in the worldwide energy market by delivering solutions from our market-leading FACTS portfolio.
In the role you will be able to combine your technical skills with your leadership skills. You will lead a sub-project team of control engineers within the areas of Control Applications, SCADA, HMI, Network, and Cyber Security and at the same time technically contribute in one or several of above areas depending on your expertise. The position offers opportunities to broaden your technical knowledge and at the same time develop your leadership skills. You will have a central role in the project and be the interface between the control engineering team and the customer as well as other project team members. In this position you will work in a global environment with many interfaces within the organization.
How you'll make an impact
You will lead and inspire a sub-project team of control engineers to deliver high-quality and cost-effective engineering solutions for our customers.
The team works with everything from design and implementation to verification and commissioning of control systems to meet customer requirements in delivering solutions.
You will take on overall technical responsibility for the team's technical scope of work and ability to meet scheduling requirements and agreed budgets.
You will have the opportunity to combine the lead role with a design role in one or several of the control system's technical areas.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
To succeed in this position, you need to be a confident leader who facilitates teamwork and communicates clearly at all levels.
You hold a BSc or a MSc. in Engineering with a specialization in electrical systems, automatic control theory, software engineering or equivalent.
Experience from similar technical engineering positions working with design of electrical power plants, converter stations, process control systems, substation automation or similar.
As a person you are organized, responsive and solution-driven, with a strong focus on delivering results.
Hitachi Energy is a truly global company and proficiency in English is required. Swedish is considered as value added.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Contact
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are exciting to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay.
Recruiting Manager Elin Elfving, elin.elfving@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
