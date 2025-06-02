Project Sourcing Manager, Fighter Core Capabilities, Järfälla
2025-06-02
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
At Saab Surveillance, our business is expanding - and so is the need for skilled, forward-thinking professionals. We are now looking for a Project Sourcing Manager (PSM) to join our growing BU Procurement team FCC. This is a unique opportunity to work with high-tech solutions that contribute to global safety and security, while driving procurement strategy across multiple product areas.
As a Project Sourcing Manager, you will play a key role in aligning Saab's procurement strategy with the commercial and operational needs of our high-technology products. You will take ownership of the sourcing agenda for assigned Project within BU FCC - and act as the main point of contact between Procurement and our internal stakeholders, such as project management.
This position offers a dynamic and influential environment, working closely with cross-functional teams such as Engineering, Planning, Production, Warehousing, Quality Assurance, and Project Management. Your insights and actions will directly influence Saab's ability to deliver cutting-edge systems efficiently and effectively to customers worldwide.
Your Main Responsibilities:
Project Focus
* Serve as Procurement's lead and primary interface for multiple projects.
* Analyze and communicate commercial supply aspects, including risks, costs, and agreement coverage.
* Initiate and coordinate risk mitigation actions, including preparation of business cases for key decision forums.
Prospect Engagement
* Drive early procurement involvement in new business prospects linked to your products.
* Lead cost estimation efforts and assess supplier capacity and risks to support commercial decision-making.
Project Involvement
* Represent Procurement in cross-functional product and project steering groups.
* Ensure alignment and information flow between Procurement and ongoing projects throughout the product lifecycle.
The position is currently located in Järfälla and will be moving to new premises in Solna Strand in the future, with a presence maintained in both locations.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, you are a strong communicator and strategic thinker with a solid business mindset. You are confident in driving the procurement agenda at multiple organizational levels and is skilled in building trust with key stakeholders. Your approach is analytical yet pragmatic, and you thrive in complex, high-paced environments.
You are a collaborative team player with a proactive mindset and the flexibility to adapt to shifting priorities and technical challenges.
Key Qualifications:
* A university degree in Engineering, Business, or a related field.
* Extensive experience in Procurement, Supply Chain, or Project Management.
* Deep understanding of procurement processes and strategic sourcing.
* Strong communication skills in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
* Experience in a similar role is an advantage.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
