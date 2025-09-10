Project Sales Manager
2025-09-10
At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join this exciting journey as our newest Project Sales Manager?
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our customers and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of a small team within a global company of 160 employees. You will join our Nordic commercial department, a fun and ambitious team striving to grow the Nordic market, where collaboration, energy, and drive are at the heart of everything we do and we are looking forward to growing together with you! As our new Project Sales Manager, you will work and interact with prospects daily, building long-lasting relationships and driving the entire sales cycle from first contact to closed deals.
As our new Project Sales Manager, you will...
Work closely with the Nordic department but mainly with your immediate team within project solutions to drive the development of the Nordic market
Drive the entire sales cycle from initial engagement to closed sales and create your own engaging sales pipeline
Engage in sustainability and real-estate events and network with different external stakeholders as well as take part in exhibitions and trade shows
We believe that you...
2+ years of sales experience in a B2B company, preferably in a SaaS solution, with prior experience working with the full sales cycle
Demonstrated skills in inbound and outbound prospecting
Not afraid of picking up the phone or trying other strategies to create new sales opportunities
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English.
Extra awesome (or for you to learn)
Previous experience in the construction industry
Communication skills in additional Nordic languages
More about Bim.com
The industry is on a journey to build better. To succeed, the people who build need better information about the products they use. And better access to it. Bim.com is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable the information to be used at all different stages of a construction project. By doing so, Bim.com enables those who build to make informed decisions, work smarter, and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the construction project.
Building better starts with us too, a dedicated group of people collecting all this data from the manufacturers and creating the platforms under the Bim.com umbrella for distributing it. These are currently: BIMobject - the industry's global, open library of BIM files. Prodikt - the building project tool with integrated sustainability data. The Design App - automating climate calculations in building design. And lastly, supporting distributors and partners with data directly from Bim.com. On top of that, for the manufacturer we offer EandoX, LCA and BIM services - for creating product information, and making it ready for the market.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö, with teammates based in Gävle & Malmö, and offers a hybrid work model. We love the mix between meeting at the office, and having the possibility to explore what works best for you.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are - we are always learning, experimenting, and growing. We invest in our employees' development and believe in giving everyone a voice in shaping our company's future. Our core values - Raise it, Do it, Together - guide everything we do.
We're committed to a diverse, inclusive workplace where different experiences and perspectives drive innovation. Join us in transforming the industry!
