Project Pricing Coordinator; Emea
Axis Communications AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2026-03-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Axis Communications is strengthening its EMEA Project Pricing function as we continue to centralize and streamline the way we manage special pricing and project revisions. We are now looking for a detail-oriented, structured and self-driven Project Pricing Coordinator to join our team in Lund.
This role is a temporary position for 12 months, with a possibility of a 6-month extension depending on business needs.
As a Project Pricing Coordinator (PPC), you will handle confirmed projects that require updates or revisions. You will work primarily with pricing confirmations, revision requests and not-for-resale (NFR) items across our EMEA Sales Regions - with a focus on Middle Europe (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and the Nordics.
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
In the role as PPC, your mission is to secure accurate, timely and high-quality project pricing, ensuring alignment and consistency while offloading administrative workload from our sales organization.
You will work closely with other Project Pricing Coordinators, collaborate daily with Sales Representatives, and report directly to the Project Pricing Manager, EMEA.
Most of your time you will focus on project revisions and updates. The remaining time will include additional team responsibilities, documentation, reporting, and process improvements.
Your key responsibilities include:
* Analyse and implement pricing strategies, revisions, and NFR requests
* Ensure that all approvals follow established standards and procedures
* Conduct pricing discussions with Sales, Operations and other EMEA stakeholders
* Maintain and update process documentation and templates as needed
* Enforce Export Compliance regulations
* Assist with reporting and administrative tasks as needed
* Propose improvements and contribute to team-wide efficiency initiatives
* Collaborate closely with peers and support team knowledge-sharing
WHO ARE YOU?
You thrive in a structured but fast-paced environment, enjoy working with details, and can manage a steady inflow of requests without losing focus. You enjoy working with processes, numbers, documentation and high-volume tasks while building relationships across a dynamic international organization.
You are self-driven, organised, and comfortable taking responsibility for your own planning. We believe you are someone who can prioritize multiple tasks under time pressure. You communicate clearly and professionally with stakeholders. You have a strong service mindset and care about delivering quality. You handle change well and embrace continuous improvement.
Requirements
* Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, Economics or a related field
* 1-3 years of experience in an administrative role
* Strong communication skills in English (written and spoken)
* Good proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint)
* Interest in project administration and learning about Axis products
Preferred
* Experience working with Salesforce
* Swedish or any additional language
WHY AXIS?
At Axis, you will join an open, collaborative, and innovative culture where people truly care about each other. You will be surrounded by passionate colleagues in an international environment with constant opportunities to learn and grow.
Although this is a temporary position, Axis is a fast-growing company, and many temporary employees successfully grow into new opportunities within the organization.
Welcome to be part of our journey! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-123282". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Jobbnummer
9805090