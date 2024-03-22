Project Manager Stockholm
2024-03-22
Project manager, Axis new R&D office in Stockholm
WHAT IS AXIS?
At Axis our employees are innovative, dedicated, and energetic and that's just the beginning. Our employees are the driving force of the company and seek to move it forward towards the goal of being number one in our industry. As the global market leader in network video, Axis is driving the industry by continually launching innovative network products based on an open platform - delivering high value to its customers.
We are now looking for the first Project Manager to our brand-new R&D Office in Stockholm! You will be part of the Multichannel Products department with focus on development of new network video products.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Our product development team within the Multichannel Products department is fully committed to development of new state of the art network video products. As a Project Manager in our team you will be leading product development projects ranging all the way from idea, through conceptual design, execution phase, industrialization and finally handover to volume production.
The projects include software, electronics and mechanical engineering teams as well as a range of competence areas such as quality assurance, industrial design, production tests, industrialization and regulatory approvals.
Your main tasks and responsibilities will be to:
*
Work with the Product owner to refine product ideas and requirements
*
Handle day-to-day project management activities like planning, risk mitigation, and to follow up project progress
*
Lead and motivate the project team towards successful goal completion
*
Actively look for solutions, including technical, and drive decision making
*
Look for synergies and manage dependencies on other projects
*
Dare to set tough, but yet realistic schedules and inspire the team to succeed
*
Fight for your project's success and strive to meet tollgate deadlines
*
Contribute with ideas on how we can improve our way of working
In our fast-paced, innovative, team-oriented culture characterized by openness you will have plenty of opportunities to grow professionally and as an individual.
YOUR QUALIFICATIONS
We are looking for a driven, honest, and open-minded candidate with a strong interest in product development. You have leadership experience from product development projects with a mix of software, electronics and mechanics. Having an interest for all steps of the product development cycle is important: from refining ideas into requirements specifications to getting all the details in place for mass production of the final product.
We believe you have an educational background in engineering, preferably with a master's degree in in relevant subjects, e.g. Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering.
As the first Project Manager in place, you need to be flexible and able to handle unclear situations. We expect you to take responsibility for creating clarity for your team and facilitate the necessary steps towards creating well-functioning operations together with the Engineering Manager on site. We believe you will actively contribute to the development of the new Stockholm-site.
The role as Project Manager is collaborative and requires the ability to interact with many persons inside and outside the organization. Apart from the above, we believe the position requires excellent social skills enabling a good team spirit.
You communicate easily in both Swedish and English, verbally and written.
THE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT TEAMS
The Multichannel Products department is part of the Extended Video Products organization within R&D. The department is focusing on development of new video products from idea to mass production. The typical team member has a master's degree in engineering and works in roles such as software engineer, electronics engineer, mechanical engineer, technical lead, imaging engineer, project manager or line manager. Other crucial members in our product development projects are industrial lead, production test engineer, sourcing engineer and quality engineer.
Our goal is to run highly efficient product development projects and to deliver high quality products to the market to strengthen Axis' market leading position.
WHAT AXIS CAN DO FOR YOU
This is a unique opportunity to be part of building the new R&D office in Stockholm. On the one hand having the advantages of being a small and fleet-footed site while at the same time being part of an exciting, successful organization that is already the world leader in network video. As a Project Manager you will have a great chance for development in an organization that values creativity and promotes individual growth. We go through applications continuously so don't wait - apply today!
READY TO ACT?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. Would you like to grow with us?
Find out more from Engineering Director Marcus Göransson at phone +46 46 272 1800
