ValueOne is looking for a Project Manager SCM for a consulting assignment at a manufacturing company in Västerås. Initially, you will be employed by ValueOne with the intention that the role will transition to permanent employment with our client.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Project Manager SCM you will be responsible for the Procurement and Logistic scope in the company 's projects. You will be part of the Project Core team for the projects you manage and report directly to the Project Director as well as Line Manager. Remote work is possible to some extent. The role also involves occasional travels to the office in Ludvika.
Main tasks:
Monitor and lead the supply and logistic teams to ensure that the equipment is procured, produced and delivered on budget and according to schedule to the company 's project sites worldwide.
Interact with stakeholders in tender and project execution.
Be the SCM lead in the tender work.
Experience and competencies
At least five years of working experience is required for this role and it is important that you feel comfortable in leading a team, taking decisions, questioning and take full responsibility for outcome of the work in your project. An academic degree in a relevant field is desirable and you should be comfortable in expressing yourself, written and spoken, in English.
The person we are looking for is a team player with strong communicative and collaborative skills, comfortable with thinking outside of the box. Furthermore, you are energetic, endurant, autonomous, independent and stress resilient. You are a person open to changes, value integrity and get things done in a timely manner, always driving for efficiency.
