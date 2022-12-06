Project manager sales and business development
2022-12-06
We are hiring - apply as soon as possible!
We are looking for more colleagues to help us cracking the code of diabetes care and prevention. If you want to make a difference for the millions of people that are at risk of having diabetes or already have diabetes, we may have an opportunity for you!
Project Manager Sales & Business Development
We are looking for a person who is willing to work with complex tasks and uncertainties, internally with us in the company and together with our international clients. We are breaking new fields so the job varies a lot from day to day.
The role
• Act as project manager and team member in International sales and business development.
• Responsible for the entire process from sales to implementation.
• The scope of work includes sales and business development.
• Be part of business development and co-create new concepts and services according to the customers ' needs.
What we offer
• Competitive salary.
• 40-hour work week. 40 hours is plenty to do great work.
• Distributed culture. We work with the best tools we can find to work in a distributed fashion.
• Hybrid work. We make sure to see each other regularly in real life.
• 6 weeks of payed vacation. Taking time off is good for all of us.
What we hope to see in you
• Experience from sales and business development in diabetes healthcare and diabetes tech, and knowledge of regulatory requirements globally for medical software.
• Experience of project planning, project management as well as implementation of projects.
• Enthusiastic to work close with professionals in diabetes healthcare and prevention.
• Curiosity. Eager to learn new things and inspire others!
• Pragmatic, self-driven, and enjoy ownership and responsability.
• A self-starter committed to making things happen.
• A strong team player who is motivated by the success of the business and our mission.
• Excellent communication skills in English (both verbal and written) and preferably one or two more languages.
How to apply
